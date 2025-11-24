Congress should also be able to review a peace agreement in Ukraine - Senator Graham

Senator Lindsey Graham believes that the United States Congress should be able to evaluate a peace plan that will determine the terms for ending the war in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the senator's post on the social network X.

A proposed peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine offers an opportunity to end the war with honor and justice. Congress should also be able to review the plan, which includes any future security guarantees – just as we are able to review any nuclear deal with Iran. - wrote Lindsey Graham.

He emphasized that a true, lasting peace in Ukraine must guarantee that Russia will not be able to launch a new invasion in the future.

According to the senator, congressional review of the agreement will allow this goal to be achieved.

Negotiations in Geneva

On Sunday, November 23, negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Europe began in Geneva. The main goal is to improve Donald Trump's peace plan, taking into account the interests of Ukraine and European countries.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the negotiations were the most productive, noting significant progress in agreeing on key points. He also said that Trump had been informed about the negotiations and was satisfied.

In turn, the Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported on a productive first session of negotiations with the American delegation in Geneva. The parties made good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace.

After negotiations in Geneva on November 23, 2025, Ukraine and the US agreed on an updated framework document for the peace plan, confirming respect for Ukraine's sovereignty. The parties agreed to continue intensive work on joint proposals with the participation of European partners.

Recall

The United States of America presented an updated package of proposals for resolving the war in Ukraine, announcing significant progress in negotiations in Geneva. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the American plan includes 26 to 28 points, which are being finalized after consultations with the Ukrainian side.

CBS News: Zelenskyy may go to the US, but everything depends on the meeting in Geneva