Democrats in US Congress doubt Trump's ability to stop war in Ukraine at summit with Putin

Representatives of the Democratic Party in the US Congress doubt that Donald Trump will ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine at the summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska. Fox News writes about this, UNN reports.

The publication notes that Democrats in Congress remain skeptical about any progress in ending the war in Ukraine.

I am afraid that this meeting may again end with America ceding to an autocrat whose career is based on undermining democratic values. - said Senator Mark Warner, a Democratic Party representative from Virginia, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

He warned that without Ukraine's participation in the issue of withdrawing Russian troops from Ukrainian territory and "ensuring legally important guarantees" of Ukraine's security, there can be no concessions.

Anything less would be an endorsement of further aggression from Moscow and every autocrat watching to see if the United States still has the backbone to defend the principles that have protected Americans since World War II. - Warner emphasized.

In turn, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, accused Trump of having previously "played" with Putin, but noted that the president's attitude towards his Russian counterpart seems to have changed.

We are either going to appease the dictator, or we are going to aggressively confront the dictator. And as we saw with Chamberlain, appeasing a dictator never works. - said the Democrat.

Meanwhile, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a member of the Senate Foreign Intelligence Committee, told reporters that "people were willing to give the White House and the president the benefit of the doubt."

But if he achieves nothing at this summit, after drawing red line after red line, ... there will be growing concern and pressure to try to do something. - Shaheen noted.

The publication adds that one area on which many lawmakers in the Upper House agree is the need to introduce a package of sanctions against Russia.

US President Donald Trump stated even before the negotiations that his next meeting would involve three leaders: Trump himself, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Russian dictator Putin.

