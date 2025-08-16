The meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump went extremely well. This was reported to Russian media by Russian Ambassador to the US Kirill Dmitriev, according to UNN.

Details

Dmitriev positively assessed the progress of Russian-American negotiations

"Great, everything is great," he told reporters.

Additionally

The Kremlin officially announced that the Trump-Putin talks in a narrow format had concluded.

The meeting lasted about three hours.