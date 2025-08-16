"Great, everything is great": Russian ambassador gives first reaction to Putin-Trump summit
Kyiv • UNN
Russian Ambassador to the USA, Kirill Dmitriev, positively assessed the negotiations between Putin and Trump, calling them excellent. The meeting lasted about three hours.
The meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump went extremely well. This was reported to Russian media by Russian Ambassador to the US Kirill Dmitriev, according to UNN.
Details
Dmitriev positively assessed the progress of Russian-American negotiations
"Great, everything is great," he told reporters.
Additionally
The Kremlin officially announced that the Trump-Putin talks in a narrow format had concluded.
The meeting lasted about three hours.