$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
08:15 PM • 6754 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 10471 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 10558 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 15140 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 89105 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 139609 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 80597 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 134372 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55386 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80961 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
0.7m/s
73%
754mm
Popular news
With so many "going" to some European country: over 100,000 Russian troops are located in the Pokrovsk directionAugust 15, 01:19 PM • 9428 views
An explosion occurred in Dnipro amid a ballistic threat: a smoke plume was observed in the cityPhotoAugust 15, 01:34 PM • 31178 views
Putin's plane took off from Magadan and will land in Anchorage in a few hoursPhotoAugust 15, 03:36 PM • 12974 views
Trump "will be unhappy" if a truce is not reached todayAugust 15, 04:49 PM • 9106 views
It will be "hard to stomach": European diplomat reacted to Putin's red carpet in Alaska06:39 PM • 11987 views
Publications
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 139609 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 127308 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 134372 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 154422 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 240778 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olha Kharlan
Actual places
Alaska
United States
Ukraine
White House
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center Honors08:50 PM • 3588 views
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 99343 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 181891 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 128773 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 144040 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
The New York Times
Oil
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

"Great, everything is great": Russian ambassador gives first reaction to Putin-Trump summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Russian Ambassador to the USA, Kirill Dmitriev, positively assessed the negotiations between Putin and Trump, calling them excellent. The meeting lasted about three hours.

"Great, everything is great": Russian ambassador gives first reaction to Putin-Trump summit

The meeting between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump went extremely well. This was reported to Russian media by Russian Ambassador to the US Kirill Dmitriev, according to UNN.

Details

Dmitriev positively assessed the progress of Russian-American negotiations

"Great, everything is great," he told reporters.

Additionally

The Kremlin officially announced that the Trump-Putin talks in a narrow format had concluded.

The meeting lasted about three hours.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
United States