United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 6366 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14158 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55587 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198005 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114365 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 376945 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301356 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212394 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243476 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254743 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118279 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198007 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 376945 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247696 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301356 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10389 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35180 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63520 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49566 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119888 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

U.S. Senator Menendez sentenced to 11 years in prison for bribery and corruption

Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.

News of the World • January 30, 02:20 PM • 24673 views

The future US Secretary of State: Ukraine and Russia will have to make concessions

Marco Rubio, Trump's candidate for US Secretary of State, said that it is impossible to return the Armed Forces to pre-war positions. According to him, both sides must compromise to end the war.

War • January 15, 07:07 PM • 44712 views

Bezuhla submitted her resignation from the National Security Committee

MP Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. She asks to be appointed a member of the Foreign Policy Committee.

Society • September 17, 07:30 PM • 55581 views

Arakhamia proposes to appoint Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee

The head of the Servant of the People faction has registered a draft resolution to appoint Mariana Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee. It is proposed to recall her from the post of deputy chairman of the National Security Committee.

War • September 17, 07:14 PM • 20579 views

US Senator Bob Menendez resigns after corruption conviction

Bob Menendez, ex-chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, resigned after being convicted of corruption. He plans to appeal the verdict, but does not want to distract the Senate from its important work.

News of the World • July 24, 07:15 AM • 17671 views

Biden administration criticized for sending weapons to Kenya, not Ukraine

The Biden administration is accused of bypassing Congress by providing tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Haiti, potentially undermining support for Ukraine due to limited resources.

War • May 22, 03:22 AM • 30160 views

Negotiation framework and security agreement with the EU: the Parliament told about Ukraine's expectations from the summer summit of the European Union

Ukraine expects that the summer summit of EU leaders will approve the framework for negotiations on its candidacy for the EU, and work on a security agreement with the EU, which provides for long-term military and economic support, will be completed.

Politics • May 21, 01:27 PM • 12840 views

Heads of foreign affairs committees of the world condemn the law on "foreign agents" adopted in Georgia

The chairmen of the foreign affairs committees of the US, EU, Ukraine and other countries have condemned Georgia's controversial "foreign agents" law, saying it undermines democracy and contradicts Georgia's goal of Western integration.

News of the World • May 17, 09:44 AM • 25439 views

CNN: US to give Israel $18 billion worth of F-15 fighter jets and missiles

The Biden administration is considering approving the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets and missiles to Israel for $18 billion, potentially the largest deal since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.

War • April 2, 03:52 AM • 29405 views

Germany announces preparation of coalition's proposal on weapons for Ukraine: chairman of foreign policy committee calls for clear mention of Taurus

The chairman of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee called for a clear statement on the delivery of Taurus to Ukraine in the coalition's proposal.

War • February 20, 10:28 AM • 100481 views

US considers imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that help Russia in the war

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that assist Russia in its war against Ukraine, which would be the first direct sanctions against Beijing.

War • February 20, 01:30 AM • 36169 views

The US Senate proposes to impose sanctions against Hungary

The chairman of a US Senate committee proposes sanctions against Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban for undermining the unity of the EU and NATO.

News of the World • February 3, 01:24 AM • 34391 views

The US approves a $4 billion deal to sell UAVs to India: State Department

The US State Department approves the sale of 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian military drones and related equipment to India for $4 billion.

Politics • February 1, 10:09 PM • 34583 views

EU ambassadors agree to use proceeds from frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine

EU ambassadors have agreed to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine. This was reported by Belgium, which holds the presidency of the EU Council.

War • January 29, 08:59 PM • 100268 views