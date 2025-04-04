United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations

Bob Menendez was convicted of a long-term corruption scheme with representatives of other countries. The former influential Democrat reportedly received bribes in the form of gold bars and $480,000 in cash.
Marco Rubio, Trump's candidate for US Secretary of State, said that it is impossible to return the Armed Forces to pre-war positions. According to him, both sides must compromise to end the war.
MP Mariana Bezuhla has written a letter of resignation from the post of deputy head of the National Security Committee. She asks to be appointed a member of the Foreign Policy Committee.
The head of the Servant of the People faction has registered a draft resolution to appoint Mariana Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee. It is proposed to recall her from the post of deputy chairman of the National Security Committee.
Bob Menendez, ex-chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, resigned after being convicted of corruption. He plans to appeal the verdict, but does not want to distract the Senate from its important work.
The Biden administration is accused of bypassing Congress by providing tens of millions of dollars in military aid to Haiti, potentially undermining support for Ukraine due to limited resources.
Ukraine expects that the summer summit of EU leaders will approve the framework for negotiations on its candidacy for the EU, and work on a security agreement with the EU, which provides for long-term military and economic support, will be completed.
The chairmen of the foreign affairs committees of the US, EU, Ukraine and other countries have condemned Georgia's controversial "foreign agents" law, saying it undermines democracy and contradicts Georgia's goal of Western integration.
The Biden administration is considering approving the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets and missiles to Israel for $18 billion, potentially the largest deal since Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023.
The chairman of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee called for a clear statement on the delivery of Taurus to Ukraine in the coalition's proposal.
The United States is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that assist Russia in its war against Ukraine, which would be the first direct sanctions against Beijing.
The chairman of a US Senate committee proposes sanctions against Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban for undermining the unity of the EU and NATO.
The US State Department approves the sale of 31 MQ-9B SkyGuardian military drones and related equipment to India for $4 billion.
EU ambassadors have agreed to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to help rebuild Ukraine. This was reported by Belgium, which holds the presidency of the EU Council.