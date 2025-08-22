Former Republican congressman from Florida and former candidate for US Attorney General Matt Gaetz, in his new role as host of the One America News program, proposed granting Russia NATO membership as a way to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

"I have an idea. Offer Russia NATO membership. Of course, for this sweet deal, Trump would have to get everything he wants from Putin regarding an end to hostilities, economic cooperation, and territorial disputes," Gaetz said.

He urged, "before you say I'm crazy for thinking of NATO and Russia as partners," to remember that this idea has been put forward by "foreign policy thinkers on both the right and the left" for some time.

In 1997, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee held hearings on NATO expansion. President Clinton's Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, mused about groundbreaking cooperation between NATO and Russia. This fruit did not ripen, because instead of doubling down on cooperation with Russia, the prevailing view was that we should expand NATO and encircle Russia. We understood that a cornered animal can break free - noted the politician-host.

Austria to reconsider neutrality due to Russia's actions: NATO membership becomes a subject of discussion

According to him, at that time the US "chose encirclement instead of cooperation, when people said that cooperation could be part of our future path with Russia."

Michael McFaul was President Obama's ambassador to Russia. In 2006, he wrote an article titled "Why a Democratic Russia Should Join NATO." Again, this confirms that NATO membership is a deserved reward, not a right, but why not give Russia a chance to earn it? - Gaetz pointed out.

He added that Russia's NATO membership "will not happen tomorrow, but to achieve peace, everyone must give up something and gain something."

"Everyone should feel safer in peacetime than in war. Starting a war is easy; all you have to do is attack. Establishing peace is difficult, but at least the Trump administration is making progress. We believe that progress can and ultimately should lead to NATO expansion to include Russia, if all parties act appropriately," Gaetz summarized.

Recall

Recently, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that "any scenarios involving the appearance of a military contingent of NATO countries in Ukraine are unacceptable and threaten an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict."

"We plan to put pressure on Russia to bring it back to the negotiating table" - US Ambassador to NATO