Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
August 21, 02:24 PM • 20814 views
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Exclusive
August 21, 12:55 PM • 24384 views
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 29885 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
August 21, 11:27 AM • 18324 views
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Exclusive
August 21, 10:22 AM • 30441 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
August 21, 07:38 AM • 70011 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
August 21, 06:16 AM • 77969 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 80595 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 102503 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 233209 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.7m/s
78%
742mm
Popular news
Russian strike on Mukachevo: number of injured increased to 23August 21, 05:31 PM • 9724 views
The Rada adopted a law restricting access to real estate dataAugust 21, 05:42 PM • 5984 views
White House ridiculed Russia's idea of becoming one of Ukraine's security guarantorsAugust 21, 06:10 PM • 10441 views
EU Commissioner questions Putin's real authority amid Lavrov's statementsAugust 21, 08:25 PM • 8662 views
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNNPhoto01:26 AM • 5322 views
Publications
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?August 21, 02:24 PM • 20821 views
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Exclusive
August 21, 12:13 PM • 29894 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expertAugust 21, 10:15 AM • 107285 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 130920 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 233217 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Joe Biden
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Nikita Khrushchev
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Belarus
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico02:18 AM • 206 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 74335 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 68387 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 66836 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 93215 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Truth Social
Football

Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 34 views

Former Congressman Matt Gaetz proposed granting Russia NATO membership as a way to end the war in Ukraine. He refers to previous discussions of this idea within the American political establishment.

Trump's ally called for offering Russia NATO membership to end the war in Ukraine

Former Republican congressman from Florida and former candidate for US Attorney General Matt Gaetz, in his new role as host of the One America News program, proposed granting Russia NATO membership as a way to end the war in Ukraine. This was reported by The Independent, according to UNN.

Details

"I have an idea. Offer Russia NATO membership. Of course, for this sweet deal, Trump would have to get everything he wants from Putin regarding an end to hostilities, economic cooperation, and territorial disputes," Gaetz said.

He urged, "before you say I'm crazy for thinking of NATO and Russia as partners," to remember that this idea has been put forward by "foreign policy thinkers on both the right and the left" for some time.

In 1997, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee held hearings on NATO expansion. President Clinton's Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright, mused about groundbreaking cooperation between NATO and Russia. This fruit did not ripen, because instead of doubling down on cooperation with Russia, the prevailing view was that we should expand NATO and encircle Russia. We understood that a cornered animal can break free

- noted the politician-host.

Austria to reconsider neutrality due to Russia's actions: NATO membership becomes a subject of discussion27.07.25, 14:35 • 6135 views

According to him, at that time the US "chose encirclement instead of cooperation, when people said that cooperation could be part of our future path with Russia."

Michael McFaul was President Obama's ambassador to Russia. In 2006, he wrote an article titled "Why a Democratic Russia Should Join NATO." Again, this confirms that NATO membership is a deserved reward, not a right, but why not give Russia a chance to earn it?

- Gaetz pointed out.

He added that Russia's NATO membership "will not happen tomorrow, but to achieve peace, everyone must give up something and gain something."

"Everyone should feel safer in peacetime than in war. Starting a war is easy; all you have to do is attack. Establishing peace is difficult, but at least the Trump administration is making progress. We believe that progress can and ultimately should lead to NATO expansion to include Russia, if all parties act appropriately," Gaetz summarized.

Recall

Recently, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated that "any scenarios involving the appearance of a military contingent of NATO countries in Ukraine are unacceptable and threaten an uncontrolled escalation of the conflict."

"We plan to put pressure on Russia to bring it back to the negotiating table" - US Ambassador to NATO03.08.25, 00:47 • 4518 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
United States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
NATO
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine