Austria to reconsider neutrality due to Russia's actions: NATO membership becomes a subject of discussion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 504 views

Emil Brix, Director of the Diplomatic Academy, proposed discussing Austria's accession to NATO. NEOS party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger stated that neutrality no longer guarantees protection, advocating for open debates on the future of the country's security policy.

Austria to reconsider neutrality due to Russia's actions: NATO membership becomes a subject of discussion

The Director of the Diplomatic Academy, Emil Brix, proposed discussing Austria's accession to NATO, to which NEOS party leader Beate Meinl-Reisinger stated that neutrality no longer guarantees protection. Against the backdrop of Russia's aggressive behavior and the unstable international situation, she advocated for an open debate on the future of the country's security policy. This is reported by UNN with reference to Die Welt.

Details

One thing is clear: neutrality alone does not protect us. Austria, against the backdrop of an increasingly uncertain global security situation and an increasingly aggressive Russia, is protected by investments in its own defense capabilities, as well as in partnerships. I am fundamentally open to a public debate on the future of Austria's security and defense policy. Although there is currently no majority in parliament or among the population that would support NATO membership, such a debate can nevertheless be very fruitful

- Meinl-Reisinger told the publication.

She added that "it's not that I want to join NATO with distinction," but stressed that "we cannot sit idly by and say: if we don't harm anyone, then no one will harm us."

The world has changed. But I would like to say directly: with the EU, we already have a partner who will protect us in an emergency. At the same time, we make a significant contribution to European security. We deploy soldiers in numerous EU peacekeeping missions and do our best to support a common European security and defense policy financially, militarily, and politically. In this regard, Austria's neutrality has already noticeably changed since joining the EU in 1995

- the official concluded.

Ukraine and Austria signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation and cooperation in reconstruction6/16/25, 7:17 PM • 2717 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Austria
European Union
