Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
01:59 PM • 12089 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
12:56 PM • 31275 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
11:24 AM • 38840 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
June 16, 09:55 AM • 52346 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 113518 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
June 16, 07:14 AM • 67264 views
Summer Solstice: Astrologer gives advice on what to do to attract good luck
June 16, 06:29 AM • 69598 views
General Staff: a new North-Slobozhansky direction has emerged due to the enemy's activation on the Sumy region border area
June 16, 06:27 AM • 58406 views
A Week of Transition from Tension to Balance: A Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs for June 16–22
June 16, 05:14 AM • 55455 views
Trump to meet with Zelenskyy at G7 summit - Axios
June 15, 05:00 AM • 76414 views
Student learning outcomes abroad will be recognized in Ukraine: the law has entered into force
Ukraine and Austria signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation and cooperation in reconstruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Austria signed a declaration of cooperation. Austria confirmed its readiness to join demining and help children.

Ukraine and Austria signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation and cooperation in reconstruction

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Austria signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation and cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Austria Beate Meinl-Reisinger signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation and cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The declaration of intent is a comprehensive document that enshrines Austria's political support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and defines the areas in which such support will be provided. The document covers issues of cooperation in the fields of security, humanitarian aid, post-war reconstruction and support for Ukraine's membership in the EU 

- the message says.

In the declaration, Austria confirms its readiness to join humanitarian demining, ensuring energy and cybersecurity, assisting affected children and investigating war crimes. The continuation of the sanctions policy, support for international justice and the compensation mechanism are foreseen.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and Austria signed a joint communiqué on the protection and return of Ukrainian children from the Russian Federation and a memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Austria
Ukraine
