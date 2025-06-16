Ukraine and Austria signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation and cooperation in reconstruction

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and Austria signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation and cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. This is reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and Austria Beate Meinl-Reisinger signed a declaration of intent on political cooperation and cooperation in the reconstruction of Ukraine. The declaration of intent is a comprehensive document that enshrines Austria's political support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and defines the areas in which such support will be provided. The document covers issues of cooperation in the fields of security, humanitarian aid, post-war reconstruction and support for Ukraine's membership in the EU - the message says.

In the declaration, Austria confirms its readiness to join humanitarian demining, ensuring energy and cybersecurity, assisting affected children and investigating war crimes. The continuation of the sanctions policy, support for international justice and the compensation mechanism are foreseen.

Let us remind you

Ukraine and Austria signed a joint communiqué on the protection and return of Ukrainian children from the Russian Federation and a memorandum of cooperation in the field of agriculture.