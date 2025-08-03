"We plan to put pressure on Russia to bring it back to the negotiating table" - US Ambassador to NATO

$41.710.00
47.750.00
ukenru
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 20379 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
04:52 PM • 26607 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 35620 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 97338 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 246545 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 225877 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119158 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 107785 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 204990 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76103 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
65%
751mm
Popular news
Party in a capital club on a Day of Mourning: detained men taken to TCRAugust 2, 11:56 AM • 10457 views
Assault on Chasiv Yar: Occupiers suffer setbacks and involve women in battlesVideoAugust 2, 12:29 PM • 13188 views
"If you don't change your attitude towards everything": Budanov commented on Surkov's words about NATO's collapseAugust 2, 12:41 PM • 18395 views
“We all remember 2022”: Budanov answered whether Lukashenka is ready to open a corridor for Russians to UkraineAugust 2, 02:04 PM • 25840 views
One of the MPs, heads of administrations, National Guard military exposed for bribery: Zelenskyy revealed detailsPhotoAugust 2, 02:12 PM • 5432 views
Publications
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
05:16 PM • 20384 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 246553 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 133108 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 225883 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 148488 views
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kherson
Europe
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo04:52 PM • 26608 views
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in DubaiAugust 1, 09:08 PM • 53813 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 93010 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 109608 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 184703 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
WhatsApp
FAB-250
Shahed-136
Airbus A320 series

"We plan to put pressure on Russia to bring it back to the negotiating table" - US Ambassador to NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Donald Trump is a peacemaker and seeks to resume negotiations with Russia.

"We plan to put pressure on Russia to bring it back to the negotiating table" - US Ambassador to NATO

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump acts as a peacemaker and directs efforts to resume negotiations with Russia to ensure a lasting ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Whitaker's page on the social network X (Twitter).

President Trump is a peacemaker, and as I told @WHO13News today, by selling American weapons to our @NATO allies, we plan to pressure Russia to return to the negotiating table and ensure a lasting ceasefire.

- the ambassador wrote.

Earlier, Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump seeks peace with Russia, but will not tolerate jokes. Graham emphasized that Trump is not like his predecessors and will not allow exaggerating capabilities.

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not concluded within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and that he might shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words.

According to current information, the White House expects Russia's war in Ukraine to end by August 8.

US President Donald Trump does not rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within 10 days before the end of the term for settling the war in Ukraine.

Trump said the US is ready for nuclear war with Russia (video)02.08.25, 00:07 • 6548 views

Vita Zelenetska

Politics
White House
NATO
Lindsey Graham
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States