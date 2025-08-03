"We plan to put pressure on Russia to bring it back to the negotiating table" - US Ambassador to NATO

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that US President Donald Trump acts as a peacemaker and directs efforts to resume negotiations with Russia to ensure a lasting ceasefire. This is reported by UNN with reference to Whitaker's page on the social network X (Twitter).

President Trump is a peacemaker, and as I told @WHO13News today, by selling American weapons to our @NATO allies, we plan to pressure Russia to return to the negotiating table and ensure a lasting ceasefire. - the ambassador wrote.

Earlier, Senator Lindsey Graham stated that US President Donald Trump seeks peace with Russia, but will not tolerate jokes. Graham emphasized that Trump is not like his predecessors and will not allow exaggerating capabilities.

Recall

On July 14, US President Donald Trump expressed dissatisfaction with Russia over the war in Ukraine. He announced the introduction of 100% secondary tariffs if an agreement with Ukraine is not concluded within 50 days.

On July 28, US President Donald Trump stated that he was "very disappointed" with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and that he might shorten the 50-day deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, which he introduced earlier this month.

According to CNN, US President Donald Trump has strained relations with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

US President Donald Trump reacted to the words of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who threatened war with the United States: Trump advised him to watch his words.

According to current information, the White House expects Russia's war in Ukraine to end by August 8.

US President Donald Trump does not rule out a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin within 10 days before the end of the term for settling the war in Ukraine.

