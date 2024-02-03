The US Senate proposes to impose sanctions against Hungary

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 102136 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128922 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 130012 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171497 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169381 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275714 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177852 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167015 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148721 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244391 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101739 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 86541 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 83160 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 95492 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 36159 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275715 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244393 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 255055 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240938 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 4587 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128923 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103751 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103876 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120180 views
The US Senate proposes to impose sanctions against Hungary

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34370 views

The chairman of a US Senate committee proposes sanctions against Hungary and its Prime Minister Viktor Orban for undermining the unity of the EU and NATO.

Hungary has become the most unreliable NATO member due to the actions of its government, and sanctions should be imposed against it. This was stated by Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Cardin condemned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's attempts to delay the discussion of the EU's €50 billion financial assistance to Ukraine and protests against Sweden's accession to NATO.

He said that the White House should extend the Magnitsky Act to Orban and consider excluding Hungary from the US visa waiver program.

Two other senators - Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Tom Tillis - said that Orban risks "irreversibly damaging" Hungary's relations with the United States and NATO if he does not decide on Sweden's accession to the military alliance.

The Hungarian prime minister regularly criticizes US policy toward the EU, speaking of Washington's excessive influence on the European bloc.

I often get the feeling that they are following American, not European interests with some of their decisions

He added, speaking about Hungary's EU partners.

Hungary sets new conditions for Sweden's accession to NATO02.02.24, 23:33 • 30275 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
united-states-senate-committee-on-foreign-relationsUnited States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
white-houseWhite House
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
european-unionEuropean Union
swedenSweden
united-statesUnited States
hungaryHungary
ukraineUkraine
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

