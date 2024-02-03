The US Senate proposes to impose sanctions against Hungary

Hungary has become the most unreliable NATO member due to the actions of its government, and sanctions should be imposed against it. This was stated by Chairman of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ben Cardin. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

Cardin condemned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's attempts to delay the discussion of the EU's €50 billion financial assistance to Ukraine and protests against Sweden's accession to NATO.

He said that the White House should extend the Magnitsky Act to Orban and consider excluding Hungary from the US visa waiver program.

Two other senators - Democrat Jeanne Shaheen and Republican Tom Tillis - said that Orban risks "irreversibly damaging" Hungary's relations with the United States and NATO if he does not decide on Sweden's accession to the military alliance.

The Hungarian prime minister regularly criticizes US policy toward the EU, speaking of Washington's excessive influence on the European bloc.

I often get the feeling that they are following American, not European interests with some of their decisions He added, speaking about Hungary's EU partners.

Hungary sets new conditions for Sweden's accession to NATO