There are no missile carriers in the Black and Azov Seas - Ukrainian Navy
Kyiv • UNN
No enemy missile carriers were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas on May 23. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Calibers".
On Friday, May 23, no enemy missile carriers were recorded in the Black and Azov Seas. There are 3 Russian ships in the Mediterranean Sea, one of which is a carrier of "Calibers". This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine), reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that as of 06:00 on 05/23/2025, there are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas.
There are no enemy ships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy ships in the Azov Sea; there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total salvo of up to 8 missiles
During the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, the passage through the Kerch Strait was carried out by:
to the Black Sea – 13 vessels, 9 of which continued to move towards the Bosporus Strait;
to the Sea of Azov – 5 vessels, 1 of which was moving from the Bosporus Strait.
The Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea of 1974 (SOLAS) by turning off automatic identification systems.
