G7 will increase pressure on Russia in case of no ceasefire in Ukraine
G7 finance ministers warned of increased sanctions against Russia in the absence of a ceasefire. Also, the G7 will freeze Russian assets until it stops the aggression.
Finance ministers of the "Big Seven" countries warned that in the absence of a ceasefire, they will continue to put maximum pressure on Russia and strengthen sanctions. This is reported by UNN with reference to a joint G7 communiqué.
In a joint statement issued on Thursday, May 22, the G7 finance ministers condemned Russia's ongoing aggression and said that "any organization supporting Russia during the conflict" would be excluded from contracts to rebuild Ukraine.
We welcome ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire. If such a ceasefire is not achieved, we will continue to explore all possible options, including options for maximum pressure, such as further strengthening sanctions
It is also noted that, in accordance with their legislation, Russia's sovereign assets in their countries will be frozen until Russia ceases its aggression and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused.
In addition, we agree to cooperate with Ukraine to ensure that no countries or legal entities, or legal entities from those countries that have financed or supplied the Russian military machine, are eligible to profit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.
Ministers jointly pledged to help strengthen investor confidence through bilateral and multilateral initiatives. One of the specific steps towards rebuilding Ukraine will be to seek to lift the full ban on the provision of insurance services in Ukraine by international companies as soon as possible.
"We will continue to coordinate support and promote the early recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine, including at the Ukraine Recovery Conference to be held in Rome on July 10-11," the G7 concluded.
G7 finance ministers agreed to continue supporting Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said on the sidelines of the Group of Seven meeting in Canada.
