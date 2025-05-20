Ukraine insists on full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"During the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, we discussed a wide range of issues: security, economic cooperation, European integration of Ukraine, and the restoration of our state," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister stated that the Czech Republic is at the forefront of the sanctions policy against the aggressor.

We are counting on further strengthening of sanctions, as well as blocking all roundabout ways of avoiding sanctions restrictions. We welcome the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions in the EU. We also insist on the full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West - Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also announced that they agreed on cooperation in the field of training Ukrainian pilots of F-16 aircraft.

The Czech Republic and its partners are planning to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft.

"The Czech side will fully contribute to the European integration of Ukraine. This includes advisory assistance during pre-accession negotiations. We agreed with the Prime Minister to intensify bilateral trade, cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, medicine and reconstruction. These and other points are recorded in our joint statement," Shmyhal said.

Addition

In May, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with representatives of ministries, the National Bank and the State Financial Monitoring Service, during which legal mechanisms for confiscating the frozen assets of the Russian Federation were worked out.

