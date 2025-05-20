Ukraine insists on full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West

$41.580.08
46.860.41
ukenru
Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 3080 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 23703 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
07:47 AM • 30904 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127098 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 86451 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 150895 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 108839 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264344 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 129797 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 355445 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
5.8m/s
55%
744mm
Popular news

Two-thirds of the fighting is in three directions: map from the General Staff

May 20, 05:24 AM • 14747 views

Russians attacked a minibus with a drone in Kherson in the morning: there are injured

May 20, 05:39 AM • 38731 views

93 out of 108 enemy drones were neutralized over Ukraine overnight

May 20, 05:59 AM • 54925 views

Tesla's largest investor dumped a large stake in the automaker, calling for a sell-off

06:47 AM • 34441 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64753 views
Publications

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

11:15 AM • 23703 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 127098 views

Selfish interests rule the world

May 19, 03:32 PM • 120464 views

The Supreme Anti-Corruption Court has scheduled a hearing in the case of confiscation of the apartment of Minister Koval's family: will this be only the first step?

May 19, 01:42 PM • 145993 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

May 19, 12:24 PM • 264344 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Petr Fiala

Joe Biden

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Spain

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

07:01 AM • 64978 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 65328 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 63162 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 147654 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 150570 views
Actual

The Washington Post

F-16 Fighting Falcon

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Telegram

Shahed-136

Ukraine insists on full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine insists on full confiscation of frozen Russian assets. The parties also agreed on cooperation in the training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16.

Ukraine insists on full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West

Ukraine insists on full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

"During the meeting with the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala, we discussed a wide range of issues: security, economic cooperation, European integration of Ukraine, and the restoration of our state," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister stated that the Czech Republic is at the forefront of the sanctions policy against the aggressor.

We are counting on further strengthening of sanctions, as well as blocking all roundabout ways of avoiding sanctions restrictions. We welcome the adoption of the 17th package of sanctions in the EU. We also insist on the full confiscation of Russian assets immobilized in the West

- Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal also announced that they agreed on cooperation in the field of training Ukrainian pilots of F-16 aircraft.

The Czech Republic and its partners are planning to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 and L-39 aircraft. 05.05.25, 15:05 • 8679 views

"The Czech side will fully contribute to the European integration of Ukraine. This includes advisory assistance during pre-accession negotiations. We agreed with the Prime Minister to intensify bilateral trade, cooperation in energy, agriculture, transport, medicine and reconstruction. These and other points are recorded in our joint statement," Shmyhal said.

Addition

In May, the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal held a meeting with representatives of ministries, the National Bank and the State Financial Monitoring Service, during which legal mechanisms for confiscating the frozen assets of the Russian Federation were worked out.

France will use frozen Russian assets to finance the maintenance of Caesar guns in Ukraine - media09.05.25, 20:05 • 10976 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
Petr Fiala
France
Czech Republic
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Brent
$65.19
Bitcoin
$105,207.70
S&P 500
$5,957.61
Tesla
$341.13
Газ TTF
$36.27
Золото
$3,243.60
Ethereum
$2,512.45