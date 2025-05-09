$41.510.07
Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA
04:40 PM • 11801 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 27817 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 40603 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 44797 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 51857 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 59573 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 93566 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 39210 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 97653 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 49139 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

France will use frozen Russian assets to finance the maintenance of Caesar guns in Ukraine - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3456 views

France will use income from frozen Russian assets to maintain Caesar guns in Ukraine. KNDS will create a maintenance center for these guns.

France will use frozen Russian assets to finance the maintenance of Caesar guns in Ukraine - media

France will use the income from frozen Russian assets to ensure the maintenance of the Caesar guns it has supplied to Ukraine. This was announced by the French Foreign Minister this Friday from Lviv, reports Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

"We will soon announce that, thanks to the mobilization of income from frozen assets, France will be able, through its company KNDS, to ensure the operational maintenance of the Caesar guns that France has supplied to Ukraine to counter Russia's attack," said Jean-Noël Barrot, who is participating in the meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

The European Union has decided to use the interest generated by frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv. In June 2024, the Franco-German arms group KNDS, which in particular produces Caesar guns, officially registered the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine in Paris, and then announced the creation of a maintenance center for Caesar guns. France has supplied Ukraine with about sixty of these guns, capable of firing six rounds in less than a minute at a distance of 40 km with high accuracy.

Supplement

The EU will allocate funds from frozen Russian assets. One billion euros will go to the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers, the rest - for artillery, ammunition and air defense.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarEconomyPolitics
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
European Union
France
Ukraine
