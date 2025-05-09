France will use frozen Russian assets to finance the maintenance of Caesar guns in Ukraine - media

France will use the income from frozen Russian assets to ensure the maintenance of the Caesar guns it has supplied to Ukraine. This was announced by the French Foreign Minister this Friday from Lviv, reports Le Figaro, writes UNN.

Details

"We will soon announce that, thanks to the mobilization of income from frozen assets, France will be able, through its company KNDS, to ensure the operational maintenance of the Caesar guns that France has supplied to Ukraine to counter Russia's attack," said Jean-Noël Barrot, who is participating in the meeting of European Union foreign ministers.

The European Union has decided to use the interest generated by frozen Russian assets to help Kyiv. In June 2024, the Franco-German arms group KNDS, which in particular produces Caesar guns, officially registered the creation of a subsidiary in Ukraine in Paris, and then announced the creation of a maintenance center for Caesar guns. France has supplied Ukraine with about sixty of these guns, capable of firing six rounds in less than a minute at a distance of 40 km with high accuracy.

Supplement

The EU will allocate funds from frozen Russian assets. One billion euros will go to the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers, the rest - for artillery, ammunition and air defense.