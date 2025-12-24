$42.100.05
Thailand and Cambodia begin three-day military talks for a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

The militaries of Thailand and Cambodia have begun three-day talks to end a 16-day armed standoff that has killed at least 86 people. The goal of the meeting is to restore the truce previously brokered by Malaysia and the United States.

Thailand and Cambodia begin three-day military talks for a ceasefire

Military representatives from Thailand and Cambodia have begun talks at a border checkpoint in an attempt to halt a 16-day armed standoff. At least 86 people have already died in fierce clashes on the border. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The meeting of the General Border Committee will last three days. Its goal is to restore the truce that was previously achieved with the mediation of Malaysia and the United States, but was subsequently broken.

Thailand and Cambodia return to peace agreement - Trump12.12.25, 20:21 • 4059 views

The meeting is the most significant step since the resumption of hostilities and comes after separate but unsuccessful attempts by Malaysia, China and the United States to bring both countries to the negotiating table.

— Reuters reports

Expectations from the meeting of defense ministers

Thai Ministry of Defense spokesman Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said that the success of the current consultations could pave the way for a direct dialogue between the heads of defense departments. According to him, "if the secretariat meeting goes smoothly and leads to an agreement, then a meeting of the defense ministers of the two countries will take place on December 27."

Negotiation format

The dialogue began on Wednesday under the leadership of generals from both sides. Cambodian Ministry of Defense spokeswoman Mali Socheata confirmed the start of the process at 4:30 p.m. local time. The parties are trying to resolve the conflict in the southern section of the 817-kilometer common border, where the greatest tension is observed.

Thailand and Cambodia will once again try to agree on a real ceasefire22.12.25, 18:25 • 4177 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Malaysia
Reuters
Thailand
Donald Trump
China
United States