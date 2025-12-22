Thailand and Cambodia will once again try to agree on a real ceasefire

$42.250.09
49.470.12
ukenru
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11144 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11351 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM • 13620 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16638 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 17293 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM • 18190 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM • 16679 views
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 22, 10:33 AM • 13009 views
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
December 22, 10:23 AM • 12157 views
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
December 22, 10:14 AM • 8994 views
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2.5m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 27799 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 30171 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 22688 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 21537 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 11896 views
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 11144 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 21735 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 58434 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 80444 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 114776 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 3310 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 30343 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 27967 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 32832 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 33681 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
Sukhoi Su-30

Thailand and Cambodia will once again try to agree on a real ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Thailand and Cambodia will resume talks this week to develop detailed measures for lasting peace after border clashes. The Thai Foreign Minister criticized the October agreement, calling it vague and concluded for the sake of the American leader's presence.

Thailand and Cambodia will once again try to agree on a real ceasefire

On Monday, December 22, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that the parties would resume negotiations this week. A meeting of the Joint Border Committee is scheduled for Wednesday. The main goal is to develop detailed measures to ensure lasting peace after a series of deadly border clashes. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Thai Foreign Ministry criticized the October ceasefire agreement, noting that it was concluded too quickly for the sake of the American leader's presence and lacked specifics.

The agreement did not contain sufficient details to ensure the implementation of the armed conflict cessation agreement. This time, let's discuss the details and make sure that the ceasefire reflects the situation on the ground.

– emphasized Sihasak Phuangketkeow during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Bangkok is skeptical of Cambodia's public statements about its readiness for unconditional peace. According to the Thai minister, Thailand has not yet received any direct official proposal from its neighbors, and considers Phnom Penh's statements an attempt to increase international pressure, rather than a sincere desire to resolve the crisis.

Thailand and Cambodia return to peace agreement - Trump12.12.25, 20:21 • 4050 views

He added that progress is only possible through bilateral technical negotiations, not by taking the dispute to an international level.

The parties plan to agree on specific steps to maintain silence, which "both sides will fully implement." The upcoming meeting on Wednesday should be the beginning of forming a real ceasefire regime based on the real situation along the border.

A step towards peace: an urgent summit is being held in Asia due to the war between Thailand and Cambodia22.12.25, 02:35 • 3752 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Cambodia
Associated Press
Thailand