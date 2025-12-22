Thailand and Cambodia will once again try to agree on a real ceasefire

On Monday, December 22, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow stated that the parties would resume negotiations this week. A meeting of the Joint Border Committee is scheduled for Wednesday. The main goal is to develop detailed measures to ensure lasting peace after a series of deadly border clashes. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the Thai Foreign Ministry criticized the October ceasefire agreement, noting that it was concluded too quickly for the sake of the American leader's presence and lacked specifics.

The agreement did not contain sufficient details to ensure the implementation of the armed conflict cessation agreement. This time, let's discuss the details and make sure that the ceasefire reflects the situation on the ground. – emphasized Sihasak Phuangketkeow during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.

Bangkok is skeptical of Cambodia's public statements about its readiness for unconditional peace. According to the Thai minister, Thailand has not yet received any direct official proposal from its neighbors, and considers Phnom Penh's statements an attempt to increase international pressure, rather than a sincere desire to resolve the crisis.

He added that progress is only possible through bilateral technical negotiations, not by taking the dispute to an international level.

The parties plan to agree on specific steps to maintain silence, which "both sides will fully implement." The upcoming meeting on Wednesday should be the beginning of forming a real ceasefire regime based on the real situation along the border.

