Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The Diplomat

A step towards peace: an urgent summit is being held in Asia due to the war between Thailand and Cambodia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

ASEAN foreign ministers are meeting in Malaysia to stop the fighting between Thailand and Cambodia, which has claimed 40 lives and displaced more than 500,000 people. Malaysia and the Donald Trump administration are trying to restore the July truce using US satellite monitoring.

A step towards peace: an urgent summit is being held in Asia due to the war between Thailand and Cambodia

A meeting of ASEAN foreign ministers kicks off in Malaysia on Monday, aimed at halting hostilities between Thailand and Cambodia. This month, the conflict has claimed the lives of at least 40 people, and more than 500,000 residents have become refugees. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Malaysia, as the chair of ASEAN, and the Donald Trump administration are trying to restore the July ceasefire. The parties accuse each other of using drones, rocket attacks, and airstrikes along the disputed border.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim stated that the leaders of both countries "wish to achieve a peaceful settlement as soon as possible" and expressed hope for a constructive dialogue.

I emphasized the importance for Cambodia and Thailand to maintain the spirit of dialogue, wisdom, and mutual respect to end tensions and preserve peace and stability in the region.

– Anwar wrote on X.

To de-escalate the situation, ASEAN will use satellite monitoring data provided by the United States. Thailand has already imposed economic sanctions, suspending fuel supplies due to fears of its use by the Cambodian military. Despite the tension, Anwar Ibrahim remains "cautiously optimistic" about the outcome of the negotiations.

Stepan Haftko

