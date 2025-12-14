Thailand accuses Cambodia of rocket attack that killed first civilian

$42.270.00
49.520.00
ukenru
Exclusive
12:56 PM • 448 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 4954 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 29483 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 53687 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 38437 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 38180 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 31265 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 19694 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 18744 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
December 13, 10:39 AM • 16429 views
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
0m/s
96%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"This is a declaration of war" - Orban sharply criticized EU intentions regarding Russian assetsDecember 14, 03:31 AM • 15102 views
Israel announces elimination of senior Hamas commander in GazaDecember 14, 04:00 AM • 4134 views
Europe's longest urban cable car launched in Paris suburbDecember 14, 04:44 AM • 6086 views
Starmer prepares to change US ambassador amid escalating tensions with TrumpDecember 14, 05:38 AM • 5544 views
Air defense forces destroyed 110 out of 138 drones with which the Russians attacked Ukraine since the evening07:29 AM • 7002 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 36096 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 41838 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 41436 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 51166 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 75149 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Germany
Berlin
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 19817 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 21957 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 26890 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 61336 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 41824 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
S-300 missile system
S-400 missile system

Thailand accuses Cambodia of rocket attack that killed first civilian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Thailand said a rocket attack from Cambodia caused the first confirmed civilian death in border fighting. A 63-year-old villager died on Sunday in a shelling in Kantaralak district of Sisaket province.

Thailand accuses Cambodia of rocket attack that killed first civilian
Photo: AP

The Thai government stated that a rocket attack from Cambodia resulted in the first confirmed civilian death during the new large-scale border clashes, which have been ongoing for a week since the rocket strike. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details

On Sunday, a 63-year-old resident of a village in Kantaralak district, Sisaket province, was killed in the shelling. This is the first civilian death directly resulting from the fighting on the border between the two Southeast Asian countries.

Thailand and Cambodia return to peace agreement - Trump12.12.25, 20:21 • 3802 views

The struggle over long-standing competing claims to border areas where centuries-old temple ruins are located began on December 7 with a skirmish that wounded two Thai soldiers. Both countries confirmed that large-scale fighting continued on Sunday.

Official data indicates more than two dozen military deaths on both sides of the border in the past week, as well as over half a million people displaced.

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

Associated Press reporters who arrived at the rocket impact site saw the body of the victim, identified as Don Patchapan, being removed by ambulance. The Thai army stated that he was killed in a residential area near a school.

A house a few hundred meters from the impact site was engulfed in flames, and a fragment, presumably from the same rocket, was stuck in the road. Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat condemned Cambodia for intentionally firing on civilian areas, calling such actions "brutal and inhumane."

Thailand imposes curfew in coastal areas bordering Cambodia14.12.25, 11:19 • 2178 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Village
Martial law
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Cambodia
Associated Press
Thailand