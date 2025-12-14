Thailand accuses Cambodia of rocket attack that killed first civilian

Photo: AP

The Thai government stated that a rocket attack from Cambodia resulted in the first confirmed civilian death during the new large-scale border clashes, which have been ongoing for a week since the rocket strike. This was reported by Associated Press, writes UNN.

On Sunday, a 63-year-old resident of a village in Kantaralak district, Sisaket province, was killed in the shelling. This is the first civilian death directly resulting from the fighting on the border between the two Southeast Asian countries.

The struggle over long-standing competing claims to border areas where centuries-old temple ruins are located began on December 7 with a skirmish that wounded two Thai soldiers. Both countries confirmed that large-scale fighting continued on Sunday.

Official data indicates more than two dozen military deaths on both sides of the border in the past week, as well as over half a million people displaced.

Associated Press reporters who arrived at the rocket impact site saw the body of the victim, identified as Don Patchapan, being removed by ambulance. The Thai army stated that he was killed in a residential area near a school.

A house a few hundred meters from the impact site was engulfed in flames, and a fragment, presumably from the same rocket, was stuck in the road. Thai government spokesman Siripong Angkasakulkiat condemned Cambodia for intentionally firing on civilian areas, calling such actions "brutal and inhumane."

