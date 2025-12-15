Thailand blocked a fuel supply route to Laos due to escalating border conflict with Cambodia

Thai military on Monday said it had halted fuel supplies through a border checkpoint with Laos over fears it would be diverted to Cambodia, with which it is engaged in a fierce border conflict. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Thai Ministry of Defense spokesman Rear Admiral Surasant Kongsiri said the military had restricted the movement of all fuel supplies through the Chong Mek border crossing to Laos after receiving intelligence that they were being directed to Cambodian troops.

"Our intention is not to harm the people or government of Laos," he said.

Laos has not yet commented on this.

Thailand accuses Cambodia of rocket attack that killed first civilian

The military is also considering restricting the movement of Thai vessels in "high-risk areas" in Cambodian waters where they could be fired upon, but, according to authorities, such measures will not affect supplies from other countries.

Much of Cambodia's refined fuel imports, such as gasoline, gas oil, and jet fuel, arrive by sea, although the exact percentage of market share is not available.

Singapore is the largest supplier of this fuel to Cambodia, according to Kpler vessel tracking data, and volumes this year have so far totaled about 915,000 metric tons.

Data shows that import volumes from Thailand this year have fallen to approximately 30,000 tons, compared to less than 180,000 tons last year.

In a statement released on Friday, Thailand's energy ministry said that oil exports to Cambodia had ceased since July.

Recall

Thai Prime Minister dissolved parliament three months after taking office, paving the way for general elections early next year. The move came amid new deadly clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

Also, Thailand imposed a curfew in Trat province on the border with Cambodia due to the spread of fighting. Residents are prohibited from leaving their homes from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM without permission from the military or local authorities.