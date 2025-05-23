Israel carried out missile strikes on Hezbollah military facilities in Lebanon
Kyiv • UNN
IDF attacked a Hezbollah facility with missile launchers in the Bekaa area, as well as infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The Israeli army eliminated Hezbollah terrorist Radwan.
The Israel Defense Forces struck military facilities of the Lebanese group "Hezbollah" in Lebanon with missiles. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).
Details
It is noted that recently, IDF fighter jets attacked a military facility of the Lebanese group "Hezbollah" with missile launchers and weapons in the Bekaa Valley area. The reason was the detected active activity of terrorists at this facility.
In addition, the Israeli army struck at terrorist infrastructure facilities and missile installations of the terrorist organization "Hezbollah" in southern Lebanon.
The presence of weapons in this area and the activities of "Hezbollah" at this facility are a blatant violation of the agreements between Israel and Lebanon
The IDF stated that they will continue to act in order to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel and prevent any attempts by "Hezbollah" to restore its terrorist potential.
In addition, the Israeli army reported on the strike and liquidation on Thursday, May 22, of the "Hezbollah Radwan" terrorist in the Rab-el-Talatin area in southern Lebanon.
Reminder
Israeli soldiers shot near a refugee camp where diplomats from 32 countries were staying. The Israel Defense Forces said the delegation deviated from the route.
Israel preparing to strike Iran if nuclear weapons talks fail - Axios22.05.25, 09:13 • 2188 views