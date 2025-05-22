Israel preparing to strike Iran if nuclear weapons talks fail - Axios
Israel is preparing to strike Iran's nuclear infrastructure if negotiations between the US and Tehran fail. The IDF is conducting exercises in preparation for a possible strike.
Israel is preparing for a possible strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure if current negotiations between the US and Tehran fail.
According to sources, Israeli intelligence agencies have changed their assessment of the situation in recent days - from optimistic forecasts about an imminent agreement to an assumption about a likely breakdown in negotiations. In this case, the sources claim, Israel is ready to act quickly, while the "window of opportunity" for an effective military operation has not yet been lost.
Both sources confirmed CNN's report that the Israel Defense Forces are conducting exercises and other preparations for a possible strike on Iran.
There have been many exercises, and the American military sees everything and understands that Israel is preparing
Bibi is waiting for the nuclear talks to fall apart, and so far Trump will be disappointed with the talks and ready to give them the go-ahead
As an American official told the publication, the Trump administration is concerned that Netanyahu may make his move even without Trump's approval.
The main obstacle in the negotiations is the issue of uranium enrichment. US Special Representative Steve Witkoff stressed that Washington is not ready to allow even a minimal enrichment program in Iran. Tehran, in turn, says it will not sign an agreement without guarantees of maintaining such potential.
We have one very clear red line, and that is enrichment. We cannot allow even 1% enrichment capabilities
Iranian leaders have repeatedly stated that they will not sign an agreement that does not allow enrichment.
Two Israeli sources said that any Israeli strike on Iran would not be a one-time event, but a military campaign lasting at least a week.
Such an operation would be extremely complex and dangerous for Israel and the region.
Earlier, CNN reported that the US received new intelligence indicating that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, even though the Trump administration is seeking a diplomatic agreement with Tehran.