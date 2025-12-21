Attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers: NYT names main goal of Ukraine's special operations

The goal of Ukraine's attack on Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers is not so much their physical destruction as it is to increase risks and transportation costs, raise insurance rates, and pressure Russia's partners. The New York Times writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the oil business fuels Russia's economy and its war, and throughout the conflict, the West has tried to limit its profits through sanctions.

No money - no war machine - said Benjamin Jensen of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In turn, Andriy Klymenko, head of the monitoring group of the "shadow fleet" of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, assured that "Ukraine will pursue a decisive policy" regarding attacks on Russian tankers.

That is, we will hit everyone who goes to Novorossiysk or other Russian ports for oil - even before they get this oil - said Klymenko.

The publication adds that these strikes are a clear signal to both Moscow and Europe - either increased sanctions or increased risks to shipping.

Recall

Recently, the SBU for the first time hit a tanker of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea. As a result of the attack, the tanker "QENDIL" received critical damage and cannot be used for its intended purpose.

