December 20, 05:28 PM • 12575 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 25686 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 28671 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 21426 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 21958 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 28077 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 31746 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25754 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24961 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20347 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers: NYT names main goal of Ukraine's special operations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

The goal of Ukraine's attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers is to increase the risks and costs of transportation, as well as to pressure Russia's partners. Ukraine will pursue a "decisive policy" regarding attacks on tankers heading to Russian ports for oil.

Attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers: NYT names main goal of Ukraine's special operations

The goal of Ukraine's attack on Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers is not so much their physical destruction as it is to increase risks and transportation costs, raise insurance rates, and pressure Russia's partners. The New York Times writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the oil business fuels Russia's economy and its war, and throughout the conflict, the West has tried to limit its profits through sanctions.

No money - no war machine

- said Benjamin Jensen of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

In turn, Andriy Klymenko, head of the monitoring group of the "shadow fleet" of the Black Sea Institute of Strategic Studies, assured that "Ukraine will pursue a decisive policy" regarding attacks on Russian tankers.

That is, we will hit everyone who goes to Novorossiysk or other Russian ports for oil - even before they get this oil

- said Klymenko.

The publication adds that these strikes are a clear signal to both Moscow and Europe - either increased sanctions or increased risks to shipping.

Recall

Recently, the SBU for the first time hit a tanker of Russia's "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea. As a result of the attack, the tanker "QENDIL" received critical damage and cannot be used for its intended purpose.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
The New York Times
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine