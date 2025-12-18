Tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov" from Russia's "shadow fleet" hit in the port of Rostov-on-Don: there are fatalities

On the night of December 18, the tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov", which is involved in the Russian "shadow fleet", was hit in the port of Rostov-on-Don. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, Petro Andryushchenko.

Details

According to preliminary data, this tanker was recorded in the waters of the occupied ports of Mariupol and Berdyansk.

According to the mayor of Rostov and the governor of Rostov Oblast, two crew members died as a result of the attack. At the same time, no oil spill was "allowed".

In addition, the city of Bataysk, Rostov Oblast, was attacked.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that as a result of damage by Ukrainian drones, the Russian submarine "Varshavyanka" received significant damage. According to OSINT intelligence, the propeller and rudder of the submarine were probably destroyed, the propeller shaft was damaged, and the stern compartment was flooded and damaged.

In order to replace the propeller shaft, the submarine needs a major overhaul at a shipyard. This means dismantling part of the equipment and stern ends, which also requires high precision and a long time.