Israeli military opens fire near refugee camp where diplomats from 32 countries were staying - Reuters
Israeli military fired near a refugee camp where diplomats from 32 countries were staying. The Israel Defense Forces said the delegation deviated from the route.
Details
At the same time, the Israel Defense Forces stated that they acted in accordance with the regulations.
Diplomatic sources said that European diplomats were part of a delegation in the city of Jenin in the West Bank. The military said that "the delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where it was not allowed to be" and that the soldiers made a "warning shot to move them away"
It is noted that there were no casualties or destruction as a result of the incident, according to the Israeli military.
Meanwhile, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaya Kallas said she had heard about the incident that occurred during a visit by diplomats organized by the Palestinian Authority.
We unequivocally call on Israel to investigate this incident and to hold accountable those responsible for it and any threats to the lives of diplomats
In turn, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Palestinian Authority reported that "the delegation was carrying out an official mission to observe and assess the humanitarian situation and document the ongoing violations" committed by Israel. They called the actions of the Israeli military a violation of international law.
Context
The other day, the leaders of Great Britain, Canada and France threatened sanctions against Israel if it does not stop the resumption of the military offensive in Gaza and does not lift restrictions on the provision of humanitarian aid.
European countries-donors of humanitarian aid called on Israel to immediately resume the supply of aid to Gaza. They demand that humanitarian organizations be allowed to work independently.
On May 17, the Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of the first stage of a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip called "Chariots of Gideon." In particular, it concerns taking control of "strategic areas" of the enclave.
