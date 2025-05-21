Pope Leo XIV called on Israel to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip - Reuters

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday called on Israel to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. He also called the situation in the Palestinian enclave "even more disturbing and sad," UNN reports, citing Reuters.

I repeat my fervent appeal to allow the entry of fair humanitarian aid and to end the hostilities, the devastating price of which is paid by children, the elderly and the sick – said the Pope during his first weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

The appeal came at the end of the Pope's audience, when the Pope added a few words to his pre-prepared text. At the same time, the pontiff, who, according to US President Donald Trump, expressed interest in holding peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, did not mention this conflict.

Also in his first Sunday message on May 11, the new Pope called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas militants.

Addition

Pope Leo XIV confirmed his readiness to hold the next round of talks on ending the war in Ukraine in the Vatican.

Great Britain is suspending trade negotiations with Israel and imposing sanctions. This is a reaction to Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, which are deepening the humanitarian crisis.