Britain suspends trade talks with Israel over events in the Gaza Strip

The UK has suspended talks on a free trade agreement with Israel over its operation in the Gaza Strip, joining international efforts to increase pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The government of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced plans to suspend free trade agreement talks with Israel, as well as impose sanctions on a number of individuals and organizations that it says are involved in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. The government also said it summoned Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotoveli to protest the expansion of military operations in Gaza.

While Foreign Minister David Lammy reaffirmed his support for Israel's right to self-defense following the October 7 Hamas attacks, he called Israel's recent actions "morally unjustifiable" in a speech to the House of Commons on Tuesday.

This is completely disproportionate, absolutely and completely counterproductive - Lammy said in Parliament.

These actions are part of growing international pressure on Israel, as its continued invasion of Gaza threatens to exacerbate the humanitarian crisis caused by the previous blockade of humanitarian aid. Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares separately said in an interview with Bloomberg News that the European Union should use its economic ties to put pressure on Israel.

In the UK itself, Starmer has long sought to soften his criticism of Israel after leading a campaign against anti-Semitism in the Labour Party. Calls for stronger action from the ruling party have intensified in recent weeks as Netanyahu has tightened restrictions on humanitarian aid and expanded strikes.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement that trade talks with the UK were not progressing anyway, and called the British sanctions "strange" and "unjustified".

External pressure will not force Israel to change its course in the struggle for existence and security against enemies who seek to destroy it - the statement said.

Addition

Total trade between the UK and Israel was £5.76 billion ($7.7 billion) last year, according to the British National Statistics Office. The UK was Israel's eighth largest sales market: it purchased $1.3 billion worth of goods (excluding diamonds), according to the Israeli Central Bureau of Statistics.

The UK and Israel operate under a post-Brexit trade agreement that came into force in January 2021. Under this agreement, most industrial goods are exempt from duties on both export and import. Exceptions mainly concern food and agricultural products.

Starmer's government, after coming to power in July, identified Israel as one of six countries with which the UK seeks to conclude broader free trade agreements.

