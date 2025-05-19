$41.500.03
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13643 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 71053 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27829 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29323 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26975 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20348 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48398 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34290 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73615 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72534 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

US Vice President Pence canceled his visit to Israel due to a new Israeli operation in Gaza - Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

JD Vance canceled the visit to avoid the impression of approving Israel's operation in Gaza. The US insists on a ceasefire and a hostage agreement, but Netanyahu is not showing flexibility.

US Vice President Pence canceled his visit to Israel due to a new Israeli operation in Gaza - Axios

U.S. Vice President Jay Dee Vance was considering a trip to Israel on Tuesday, but canceled it due to the expansion of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, Axios reports, citing a U.S. official, UNN reports.

Details

An American official said Vance made the decision "because he didn't want his trip to show that the Trump administration approved of Israel's decision to launch a large-scale operation at a time when the U.S. is pushing for a ceasefire and a hostage deal."

As the publication notes, this is not about public pressure on Israel. Vance officially cited "logistical" reasons for refusing to visit.

But his decision sheds light on how the US views Israeli policy in the Gaza Strip, Axios points out.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the publication writes, "has refused to sign any agreement that would end the war and has not shown flexibility in negotiations, despite urgent efforts by US Special Representative Steve Witkoff to reach a deal and prevent an Israeli operation."

The Israel Defense Forces on Friday, May 16, began mobilizing troops for Operation Chariots of Gideon. On Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces announced that a ground operation was being conducted in several areas of the Gaza Strip.

As the publication writes, on Saturday, the Trump administration informed the Israeli government that Vance was considering a stop in Israel after visiting the Pope's inauguration, Israeli officials said.

Israel has launched a new ground operation in Gaza: what is known

On Sunday, further discussions were held between US and Israeli officials regarding preparations for Vance's visit. Soon after, reports appeared in the Israeli press that Vance might arrive on Tuesday.

Hours later, a White House spokesman refuted the reports in a statement to reporters traveling with the U.S. Vice President. "While the Secret Service was engaged in contingency planning to add several potential countries, no decisions have been made regarding any additional visits, and logistical constraints have precluded extending his trip beyond Rome. He will return to Washington on Monday," the spokesman said.

An American official familiar with what actually happened over the course of several hours told Axios that logistics were not an issue.

"While Vance was considering it, there were concerns that a trip to Israel at this time would be seen by Israel and countries in the region as validation for Israel's expanded operation," the publication writes.

At that point, Vance decided not to go.

The Trump administration is reportedly trying to broker a deal to stop the operation, release more hostages, and enable aid to prevent famine and a deeper humanitarian disaster.

Under pressure from the Trump administration and European allies, the Israeli Security Cabinet on Sunday, as noted, decided to immediately resume the transfer of aid to Gaza through existing channels until a new humanitarian mechanism is in place.

Last week, Witkoff presented Israel and Hamas with an updated proposal for a hostage and ceasefire deal in Gaza and is urging the parties to accept it, Axios reported on Sunday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

