Israel has launched a new ground operation in Gaza: what is known

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a new ground operation in several areas of the Gaza Strip. This is stated in a statement by the IDF, reports UNN.

It is noted that military operations are taking place as part of the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots.

Over the past 24 hours, IDF forces in the Southern Command, both regular and reserve, have launched a large-scale ground operation throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots. - the article says.

It is stated that the Israeli Air Force carried out an "initial strike", during which it attacked more than 670 facilities of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip in order to disrupt the enemy's preparations and assist the ground operation. Among the targets attacked were weapons depots, terrorists, an underground route and anti-tank missile launchers.

"Currently, the forces have destroyed dozens of terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, and are now occupying controlled territories in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

On the eve of the Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of the first phase of a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip called "Gideon's Chariot." In particular, it concerns taking control of "strategic areas" of the enclave.

