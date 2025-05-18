Israel has launched a new ground operation in Gaza: what is known

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 13377 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

02:58 PM • 34822 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

01:32 PM • 47055 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 54667 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 59984 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 54135 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 163184 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 96894 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95439 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397944 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Tragedy due to the totalitarian system: on the Day of Struggle for the Rights of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukraine honors the memory of the victims of deportation

May 18, 09:27 AM • 19378 views

Merz promises to increase pressure on Moscow: the German Chancellor in Rome noted that the negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine "did not meet" expectations

May 18, 09:51 AM • 49213 views

Pope Leo's first speech after his enthronement: the main messages concerned love, peace and unity

May 18, 09:57 AM • 14454 views

Exchange of 1000 for 1000 people: "we are working to ensure that our people return home as soon as possible" - Umerov

May 18, 10:34 AM • 52052 views

First meeting after public dispute: Zelenskyy shakes hands with Pence

May 18, 10:51 AM • 127268 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 185067 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 397944 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 325462 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 430319 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 416528 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Friedrich Merz

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Vatican City

Rome

Kyiv

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 79599 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 163186 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 71937 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 74210 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 83165 views
Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Israel has launched a new ground operation in Gaza: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 794 views

The Israel Defense Forces have launched a large-scale ground operation in the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip. The Israeli Air Force carried out more than 670 strikes on Hamas targets.

Israel has launched a new ground operation in Gaza: what is known

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a new ground operation in several areas of the Gaza Strip. This is stated in a statement by the IDF, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that military operations are taking place as part of the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots.

Over the past 24 hours, IDF forces in the Southern Command, both regular and reserve, have launched a large-scale ground operation throughout the northern and southern Gaza Strip as part of the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots.

- the article says.

It is stated that the Israeli Air Force carried out an "initial strike", during which it attacked more than 670 facilities of the Hamas terrorist organization throughout the Gaza Strip in order to disrupt the enemy's preparations and assist the ground operation. Among the targets attacked were weapons depots, terrorists, an underground route and anti-tank missile launchers.

"Currently, the forces have destroyed dozens of terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, and are now occupying controlled territories in the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

Recall

On the eve of the Israel Defense Forces announced the beginning of the first phase of a large-scale operation in the Gaza Strip called "Gideon's Chariot." In particular, it concerns taking control of "strategic areas" of the enclave.

Is Hamas using hospitals? Israel attacked a hospital in Gaza: dozens dead 14.05.25, 14:42 • 2712 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Gaza Strip
