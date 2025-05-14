Is Hamas using hospitals? Israel attacked a hospital in Gaza: dozens dead

The Israeli army attacked the European Hospital in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Al Jazeera, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Palestinian administration of the Gaza Strip, more than 28 people died as a result of the attack. However, the identities of some of the victims could not be established, as the bodies of people were scattered around the hospital due to intense shelling by Israel.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the target of the strike was militants from the Hamas group, who were likely based in an underground command center under the building.

Hamas continues to use hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes, cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population in and around the hospital – stated in the IDF.

It also became known that the likely target could be Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Muhammad Sinwar, the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who died in October 2024 as a result of an Israeli military operation. This was reported by the Times of Israel.

Let us remind you

As AP reported, Israel approved a plan to seize Gaza and stay there for an indefinite period. This will lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the south.