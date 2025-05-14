Is Hamas using hospitals? Israel attacked a hospital in Gaza: dozens dead

$41.500.04
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin
12:09 PM • 19503 views

Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

Exclusive
07:33 AM • 32779 views

Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

Exclusive
07:17 AM • 59541 views

Bitcoin is an indicator of the financial and political situation. A fintech expert explained why crypto has grown

May 14, 05:56 AM • 53713 views

Zelenskyy on the possible duration of the war: not ten years

May 14, 05:00 AM • 62796 views

Ukrainian Cup Final: "Dynamo" vs "Shakhtar" - where to watch, favorite, team mood

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145253 views

NMT-2025 starts: how it will be held and when the results will be announced

May 13, 09:24 PM • 60351 views

The Ukrainian band Ziferblat has reached the final of Eurovision 2025 in Basel

May 13, 04:08 PM • 161457 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

May 13, 12:11 PM • 88756 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
May 13, 11:29 AM • 95120 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

The National Security and Defense Council Denounces Fake News Regarding Hungary's Plans to Reclaim Part of Ukrainian Territory

May 14, 04:19 AM • 72363 views

Sybiha is going to Turkey for negotiations on achieving peace

May 14, 05:20 AM • 64274 views

A friendship worth millions or how MP Kopytin got a brand new cruiser

08:02 AM • 56642 views

Who "leaked" NABU cases? International audit revealed failures in internal control and influence on the Uhlava case

09:07 AM • 42263 views

Small privatization experience on the example of Vinnytsia Institute of Land Management: inconsistencies and a winner with a "flavor"

09:23 AM • 38022 views
Negotiations in Turkey: what is known about a possible meeting between Zelensky and Putin

12:09 PM • 19503 views

09:23 AM • 38829 views

09:07 AM • 43086 views

08:02 AM • 57462 views

May 14, 04:00 AM • 145253 views
Eurovision 2025: Who Will Make the Top 5 - Bookmakers' Predictions

11:12 AM • 12266 views

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

09:18 AM • 17644 views

Robert De Niro called for a protest against Trump at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival

May 14, 06:55 AM • 26531 views

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

May 13, 04:52 PM • 55110 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 113533 views
SWIFT

Mi-8

SpaceX Starship

The New York Times

TikTok

Is Hamas using hospitals? Israel attacked a hospital in Gaza: dozens dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

The Israeli army struck the European Hospital in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of over 28 people. The IDF stated that the target was Hamas militants who were based under the building.

Is Hamas using hospitals? Israel attacked a hospital in Gaza: dozens dead

The Israeli army attacked the European Hospital in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Al Jazeera, reports UNN.

Details

According to the Palestinian administration of the Gaza Strip, more than 28 people died as a result of the attack. However, the identities of some of the victims could not be established, as the bodies of people were scattered around the hospital due to intense shelling by Israel.

Meanwhile, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the target of the strike was militants from the Hamas group, who were likely based in an underground command center under the building.

Hamas continues to use hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorist purposes, cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population in and around the hospital 

– stated in the IDF.

It also became known that the likely target could be Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip, Muhammad Sinwar, the younger brother of former Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, who died in October 2024 as a result of an Israeli military operation. This was reported by the Times of Israel.

Let us remind you

As AP reported, Israel approved a plan to seize Gaza and stay there for an indefinite period. This will lead to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the south.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
