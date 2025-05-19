Netanyahu assured that Israel will control the entire Gaza Strip and will not allow Hamas to plunder food aid

$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools
12:24 PM • 20388 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
09:06 AM • 26643 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 109244 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 40943 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 41683 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 34520 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 25230 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 62795 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34869 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73875 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3m/s
44%
745mm
Popular news

Kremlin announced when Putin's phone call with Trump will take place

09:23 AM • 10312 views

Ukraine plans to increase payments at the birth of a child: how much will they pay

09:38 AM • 13655 views

Currently, the Russians do not have crossings over the Oskil River, but the situation in the Dvorichna area is difficult - spokesman of the "Kharkiv" Operational Tactical Group

09:45 AM • 4442 views

Warmth returns to Ukraine: weather forecaster promises a temperature increase

09:50 AM • 18830 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38092 views
Publications

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

12:24 PM • 20413 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

09:01 AM • 109309 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25
Exclusive

May 19, 05:46 AM • 62825 views

Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 238128 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 450568 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

J. D. Vance

Donald Trump

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Romania

Kyiv

Rome

Advertisement
UNN Lite

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

10:11 AM • 38504 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 103507 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 190405 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 92368 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 93024 views
Actual

Buk air defense system

Telegram

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Boeing 747

Netanyahu assured that Israel will control the entire Gaza Strip and will not allow Hamas to plunder food aid

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

Israel will control all of Gaza, despite pressure. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stressed that his country will act decisively. Military forces will prevent Hamas from looting aid for Gaza residents.

Netanyahu assured that Israel will control the entire Gaza Strip and will not allow Hamas to plunder food aid

Israel will take control of Gaza while trucks with humanitarian aid are preparing to enter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this on Monday. UNN reports with reference to Reuters and AFP.

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message posted on social media that Israel will control all of Gaza despite growing international pressure that has forced him to lift the blockade on aid supplies. The IDF will also prevent "looting by the Islamist militant group Hamas."

Reference

Netanyahu's address came after Israel announced it would ease the blockade and allow a limited amount of food into Gaza. Earlier, military statements were made by the IDF about the beginning of "broad ground operations" in the northern and southern parts of the enclave.

Israeli forces warned residents of the southern city of Khan Yunis on Monday to evacuate to the coast immediately as they prepare for an "unprecedented attack."


Israeli PM vows to achieve 'total victory' despite criticism

In his video address, Netanyahu made efforts to defeat the Palestinian militant group.

There are huge battles going on, intense and large-scale, we are going to control all parts of Gaza

Reuters writes that the Israeli prime minister was forced to agree to allow a limited amount of aid into Gaza in response to global concerns about reports of starvation. Reuters reporters saw aid trucks heading to northern Gaza after Netanyahu, - even as the military warned of an attack and danger.

The Israeli prime minister also noted that US senators, - whom he has known for years as supporters of Israel and "the best friends in the world" - are telling him that scenes of starvation are draining vital support and bringing Israel closer to a "red line."

Netanyahu stressed that under the war plan called "Operation Gideon's Chariots," Israel will control all of Gaza and prevent Islamist groups like Hamas from looting humanitarian aid.

To succeed, we must act in a way that we are not stopped

- he added, explaining why Israel announced a limited flow of humanitarian aid on Sunday

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that people in Gaza are starving and the US will solve this problem. Trump's comment is seen as evidence of tensions between Netanyahu and Washington.

Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant12.05.25, 18:47 • 3295 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Reuters
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
Brent
$65.28
Bitcoin
$102,453.60
S&P 500
$5,891.25
Tesla
$347.66
Газ TTF
$34.98
Золото
$3,231.85
Ethereum
$2,400.49