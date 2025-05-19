Netanyahu assured that Israel will control the entire Gaza Strip and will not allow Hamas to plunder food aid

Israel will take control of Gaza while trucks with humanitarian aid are preparing to enter Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced this on Monday. UNN reports with reference to Reuters and AFP.

Details

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video message posted on social media that Israel will control all of Gaza despite growing international pressure that has forced him to lift the blockade on aid supplies. The IDF will also prevent "looting by the Islamist militant group Hamas."

Reference

Netanyahu's address came after Israel announced it would ease the blockade and allow a limited amount of food into Gaza. Earlier, military statements were made by the IDF about the beginning of "broad ground operations" in the northern and southern parts of the enclave.

Israeli forces warned residents of the southern city of Khan Yunis on Monday to evacuate to the coast immediately as they prepare for an "unprecedented attack."



Israeli PM vows to achieve 'total victory' despite criticism

In his video address, Netanyahu made efforts to defeat the Palestinian militant group.

There are huge battles going on, intense and large-scale, we are going to control all parts of Gaza

Reuters writes that the Israeli prime minister was forced to agree to allow a limited amount of aid into Gaza in response to global concerns about reports of starvation. Reuters reporters saw aid trucks heading to northern Gaza after Netanyahu, - even as the military warned of an attack and danger.

The Israeli prime minister also noted that US senators, - whom he has known for years as supporters of Israel and "the best friends in the world" - are telling him that scenes of starvation are draining vital support and bringing Israel closer to a "red line."

Netanyahu stressed that under the war plan called "Operation Gideon's Chariots," Israel will control all of Gaza and prevent Islamist groups like Hamas from looting humanitarian aid.

To succeed, we must act in a way that we are not stopped - he added, explaining why Israel announced a limited flow of humanitarian aid on Sunday

Recall

US President Donald Trump said that people in Gaza are starving and the US will solve this problem. Trump's comment is seen as evidence of tensions between Netanyahu and Washington.

Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant