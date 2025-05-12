Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

Israel has appealed to the judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to withdraw arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The documents, published on the ICC website, also state that Israel is asking the court to order the prosecution to suspend investigations into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

The documents are dated May 9 and signed by Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam.

Addition

The ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former defense minister, as well as one of the leaders of Hamas, Ibrahim al-Masri, on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza.

In February, the ICC announced that the arrest warrant for al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, had been revoked after receiving credible information about his death.

Israel, which does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague and denies committing war crimes in Gaza, is challenging the warrants issued against Netanyahu and Galant.

In April, the ICC Appeals Chamber ruled that the judges of the Pre-Trial Chamber that issued the warrants must review Israel's objections to the court's jurisdiction and the legality of the arrests.

It is currently unclear in what form this review will take place, and no specific deadlines have been set for decisions on Israel's request to withdraw the warrants and terminate the investigation - the publication summarizes.

