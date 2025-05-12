Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

$41.550.04
This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey
03:56 PM • 2730 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

03:48 PM • 8046 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

03:00 PM • 16814 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

02:27 PM • 23052 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

Exclusive
01:28 PM • 17828 views

“This is a blow to international trust in ARMA”: expert on Duma's resistance to reform after the G7 ambassadors' statement

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 21032 views

The number of domestic violence cases in Ukraine decreased in the first quarter of 2025 - Prosecutor's Office

Exclusive
12:34 PM • 22941 views

After a wave of criticism, the State Property Fund promised to review the draft withdrawal of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences

Exclusive
11:05 AM • 24972 views

In Kyiv, in addition to hepatitis A, there is an outbreak of measles: what is known

May 12, 08:59 AM • 31844 views

EU will additionally allocate 900 million euros for weapons to Ukraine from the revenues of Russian assets

Exclusive
May 12, 08:49 AM • 32083 views

Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Britain will present new sanctions against the Russian Federation at a meeting of European ministers

May 12, 06:36 AM • 34035 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60132 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 92867 views

Britain plans to join EU forces under new security pact - The Times

May 12, 07:26 AM • 40947 views

Over 4.26 million Ukrainians used temporary protection status in the EU as of March 2025

11:10 AM • 31869 views
Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

03:00 PM • 16814 views

Cannes Film Festival 2025: Review of participating films and predictions for winners

02:27 PM • 23052 views

Eurovision 2025: Where to watch and how to vote ahead of the contest

May 12, 08:13 AM • 71416 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

May 12, 07:00 AM • 92932 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
May 12, 05:40 AM • 80364 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Lammy

Kaya Kallas

Emmanuel Macron

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

03:03 PM • 6608 views

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

May 12, 06:53 AM • 60168 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 38913 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 45487 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 125877 views
Boeing 747

Cryptocurrency

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

Israel has asked the ICC to drop arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant and suspend investigations into war crimes in the Palestinian territories. Israel is challenging the court's jurisdiction.

Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw arrest warrants for Netanyahu and Gallant

Israel has appealed to the judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to withdraw arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The documents, published on the ICC website, also state that Israel is asking the court to order the prosecution to suspend investigations into alleged war crimes in the Palestinian territories.

The documents are dated May 9 and signed by Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam.

Addition

The ICC issued arrest warrants on November 21 for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the former defense minister, as well as one of the leaders of Hamas, Ibrahim al-Masri, on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity during the conflict in Gaza.

In February, the ICC announced that the arrest warrant for al-Masri, also known as Mohammed Deif, had been revoked after receiving credible information about his death.

Israel, which does not recognize the jurisdiction of the court in The Hague and denies committing war crimes in Gaza, is challenging the warrants issued against Netanyahu and Galant.

In April, the ICC Appeals Chamber ruled that the judges of the Pre-Trial Chamber that issued the warrants must review Israel's objections to the court's jurisdiction and the legality of the arrests.

It is currently unclear in what form this review will take place, and no specific deadlines have been set for decisions on Israel's request to withdraw the warrants and terminate the investigation

- the publication summarizes.

Israel may forgo US military aid, White House denies disagreements between countries - media12.05.25, 01:59 • 3800 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Israel
Joav Gallant
Binyamin Netanyahu
