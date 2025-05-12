$41.510.00
Israel may forgo US military aid, White House denies disagreements between countries - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel may forgo US security assistance. Witkoff says that Netanyahu and the Israeli people "are staunch allies of the United States."

Israel may forgo US military aid, White House denies disagreements between countries - media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the country will apparently have to give up US security assistance. This was reported by NBC News, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that during a meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense of the Israeli Parliament, Netanyahu compared this decision with Israel's refusal of non-military aid from the United States in the 1990s.

I said then that this step, as well as our economic policy, would lead to the development of Israel. And you see where we are today

- quotes the publication Netanyahu.

In turn, US President's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff in an interview with Breitbart said that Netanyahu and the Israeli people "are loyal allies of the United States."

"I've been to several meetings with the President and the Prime Minister - they are friendly. In fact, they are good friends." (Israel - ed.) is a great partner for the United States - strategically, economically. We have very similar goals," Witkoff assured.

Let us remind you

According to Reuters, Hamas is negotiating with the US administration on a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid. The US Ambassador to Israel also stated that the US-backed aid mechanism to Gaza should take effect soon.

On the eve of Tel Aviv held a demonstration demanding the release of Hamas hostages. Protesters oppose the military offensive in Gaza, fearing for the lives of prisoners.

Hamas plans to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander - media12.05.25, 00:03 • 862 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Steve Witkoff
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
United States
Gaza Strip
