Hamas plans to release American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander - media

The armed group Hamas has announced that it plans to release hostage soldier Edan Alexander, who holds US and Israeli citizenship. This was reported by UNN with reference to The Times of Israel.

Details

It is noted that the decision to release Alexander was made after recent negotiations with US officials and "intensified efforts to achieve a ceasefire, open border crossings and allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip."

The terrorist group also states that it is ready to start intensive negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement on ending the war, establishing a mutually "agreed exchange of prisoners and ensuring the governance of Gaza by an independent professional authority" - the publication reports.

It is also indicated that Hamas uses the term "prisoner exchange" to refer to the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Recall

The US has long been negotiating with Hamas regarding hostages in Gaza. These efforts include an attempt to free Edan Alexander of New Jersey, who is believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas.

