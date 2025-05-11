Hamas is negotiating with the US on a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid - Reuters

Hamas is negotiating with the US administration on a ceasefire in Gaza and humanitarian aid. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a high-ranking Palestinian official, UNN informs.

Details

The publication reminds that US President Donald Trump recently reiterated his promise to help deliver aid to the Palestinians in Gaza. The US ambassador to Israel also stated that the US-backed aid mechanism to Gaza should take effect soon.

We cannot talk about the current negotiations, but I would like to draw attention to the recent statements of Qatar and Egypt that they continue to work on the agreement. - commented the US State Department representative on the information.

At the same time, according to him, Hamas is fully responsible for the war, as well as for the resumption of hostilities.

"President Trump made it clear what consequences Hamas will face if it continues to hold hostages, including American Edan Alexander and the bodies of four Americans," the spokesman added.

Let us remind

On the eve in Tel Aviv a demonstration was held demanding the release of Hamas hostages. Protesters oppose the military offensive in Gaza, fearing for the lives of prisoners.

