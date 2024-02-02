Hungary sets new conditions for Sweden's accession to NATO

Hungary will not ratify Sweden's membership in NATO until Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Viktor Orban in Budapest. This condition was announced by the parliamentary group of Orban's ruling Fidesz party, the Hungarian TV company ATV reports UNN.

It is noted that the Hungarian parliament will not be able to ratify the agreement on Sweden's accession to NATO at its extraordinary meeting scheduled specifically for this issue on February 5.

According to the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party faction, which holds the majority of seats in the legislature, it will not participate in this meeting.

Fidesz's press service confirmed that the party's deputies, as well as their partners, the Christian Democrats, decided not to attend the meeting.

Thus, the extraordinary meeting convened by Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kever at the suggestion of opposition parties will not have a quorum.

Fidesz's press office confirmed to atv.hu that Fidesz and KDNP representatives will not participate in the extraordinary parliamentary session, adding that the final vote will be held at a meeting between the two prime ministers the statement reads

Hungary is the only one of the 31 NATO countries that has not ratified Sweden's membership. Budapest is postponing ratification because the government says it feels "insulted" by Sweden's criticism of Hungary's rule of law.

Hungary's parliament convenes on Monday at the request of the opposition to consider Sweden's accession to NATO