Hungary sets new conditions for Sweden's accession to NATO

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Hungary sets new conditions for Sweden's accession to NATO

Hungary sets new conditions for Sweden's accession to NATO

Kyiv  •  UNN

Hungary has set a condition that the Swedish prime minister must visit Hungary before it ratifies Sweden's accession to NATO.

Hungary will not ratify Sweden's membership in NATO until Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson visits Viktor Orban in Budapest. This condition was announced by the parliamentary group of Orban's ruling Fidesz party, the Hungarian TV company ATV reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the Hungarian parliament will not be able to ratify the agreement on Sweden's accession to NATO at its extraordinary meeting scheduled specifically for this issue on February 5.

According to the ruling Fidesz-Hungarian Civic Union party faction, which holds the majority of seats in the legislature, it will not participate in this meeting.

Fidesz's press service confirmed that the party's deputies, as well as their partners, the Christian Democrats, decided not to attend the meeting.

Thus, the extraordinary meeting convened by Parliament Speaker Laszlo Kever at the suggestion of opposition parties will not have a quorum.

Fidesz's press office confirmed to atv.hu that Fidesz and KDNP representatives will not participate in the extraordinary parliamentary session, adding that the final vote will be held at a meeting between the two prime ministers

the statement reads

Addendum Addendum

Hungary is the only one of the 31 NATO countries that has not ratified Sweden's membership. Budapest is postponing ratification because the government says it feels "insulted" by Sweden's criticism of Hungary's rule of law.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
natoNATO
swedenSweden
hungaryHungary
budapeshtBudapest
viktor-orbanViktor Orban

Contact us about advertising