Hungary's parliament convenes on Monday at the request of the opposition to consider Sweden's accession to NATO

The Hungarian parliament will meet on Monday at the request of opposition parties. The agenda is expected to include ratification of Sweden's application for NATO membership. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Hungary is the only NATO member that did not approve Sweden's application to join the alliance.

It is not yet known how many deputies from the ruling Fidesz party will attend the meeting. At least 101 out of 200 must be present to vote.

Addendum

Sweden, along with Finland, applied to join the alliance in 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. But its membership was delayed by Turkey and Hungary, leaving the country in limbo and disappointing NATO allies who see Sweden as a key player in ensuring security in the Baltic region.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan signed the accession documents for Sweden at the end of January, leaving Hungary as the last party to join.

Earlier on Thursday, Orban's chief of staff said that Fidesz lawmakers want to see confidence-building steps from Sweden before they can approve its NATO application. He did not specify what these steps are.

The Parliament will reconvene for a regular session after the winter break in late February.