The enemy attacked the railway in Bukovyna: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the shelling, railway infrastructure was damaged. There are no casualties or injuries among employees and passengers, and train traffic continues.
Russian troops attacked the railway in the Chernivtsi region, railway infrastructure was damaged, Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Friday, writes UNN.
The enemy is attacking the railway again - this time in the Chernivtsi region. As a result of the shelling, railway infrastructure was damaged, there were no casualties among employees and passengers. We continue to move
