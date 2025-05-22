russia attacked Ukraine with a ballistic "Iskander" and 128 drones: 112 drones were neutralized
Kyiv • UNN
Overnight on May 22, Russia attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 128 UAVs. Air defense forces shot down 112 enemy drones in the east, north, south, and central parts of the country.
Russia launched a ballistic missile and 128 drones at Ukraine overnight, 112 drones were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of May 22, the enemy attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Taganrog area - Russia. and 128 Shahed-type strike UAVs and drone simulators of various types from the directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russia., Chauda - TOT Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and unmanned systems, mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
"As of 11:00 a.m., air defense forces neutralized 112 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (drones of other types) in the east, north, south and center of the country. 74 were shot down by fire weapons, 38 were locationally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare (without negative consequences)", the report says.
As a result of the enemy attack, as indicated, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv regions were affected.
