Arakhamia proposes to appoint Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104564 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110031 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 177918 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143395 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146517 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140279 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187565 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112186 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177514 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104804 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 81372 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 40529 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 88612 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 58515 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 49912 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 177918 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187565 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177514 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204764 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193533 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144898 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144578 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149070 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140310 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157000 views
Arakhamia proposes to appoint Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee

Arakhamia proposes to appoint Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20548 views

The head of the Servant of the People faction has registered a draft resolution to appoint Mariana Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee. It is proposed to recall her from the post of deputy chairman of the National Security Committee.

The chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, has registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to appoint Mariana Bezuhla as a member of the Foreign Policy Committee, removing her from the post of deputy chairman of the National Security Committee. This was reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 12041.

Details

According to the draft resolution, it is proposed to elect Mariana Bezuhla to the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, recalling her from the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

Since, during the period of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada and the Verkhovna Rada committees must act quickly, efficiently and in a coordinated manner, it became necessary to change the composition of the Verkhovna Rada committees in accordance with the wishes of the people's deputies of Ukraine, the interests of the state and in accordance with the requirements of society

- Arakhamia argues his proposal in an explanatory note.

Addendum

On July 15, MP Mariana Bezuhla was recalled from her position as head of the parliamentary subcommittee on democratic civilian control.

Subsequently, Bezuhla stated that she had officially left the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada failed to support the recall of Mariana Bezuhla from the post of deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence with 205 votes in favor and 226 votes against .

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
united-states-senate-committee-on-foreign-relationsUnited States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
servant-of-the-peopleServant of the People
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
ukraineUkraine

