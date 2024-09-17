Arakhamia proposes to appoint Bezuhla to the Foreign Policy Committee

The chairman of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, David Arakhamia, has registered a draft resolution in the Verkhovna Rada proposing to appoint Mariana Bezuhla as a member of the Foreign Policy Committee, removing her from the post of deputy chairman of the National Security Committee. This was reported by UNN with reference to draft resolution No. 12041.

Details

According to the draft resolution, it is proposed to elect Mariana Bezuhla to the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation, recalling her from the position of Deputy Chairman of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

Since, during the period of martial law, the Verkhovna Rada and the Verkhovna Rada committees must act quickly, efficiently and in a coordinated manner, it became necessary to change the composition of the Verkhovna Rada committees in accordance with the wishes of the people's deputies of Ukraine, the interests of the state and in accordance with the requirements of society - Arakhamia argues his proposal in an explanatory note.

Addendum

On July 15, MP Mariana Bezuhla was recalled from her position as head of the parliamentary subcommittee on democratic civilian control.

Subsequently, Bezuhla stated that she had officially left the Servant of the People parliamentary faction.

In September, the Verkhovna Rada failed to support the recall of Mariana Bezuhla from the post of deputy chair of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence with 205 votes in favor and 226 votes against .