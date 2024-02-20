Germany announces preparation of coalition's proposal on weapons for Ukraine: chairman of foreign policy committee calls for clear mention of Taurus

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92043 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109453 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152203 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156059 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252082 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174539 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165739 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148385 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226796 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113082 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39426 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73712 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 41814 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 34714 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67254 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252082 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226796 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212763 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238479 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225201 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92043 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67254 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 73712 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113276 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114159 views
Actual
Germany announces preparation of coalition's proposal on weapons for Ukraine: chairman of foreign policy committee calls for clear mention of Taurus

Germany announces preparation of coalition's proposal on weapons for Ukraine: chairman of foreign policy committee calls for clear mention of Taurus

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100461 views

The chairman of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee called for a clear statement on the delivery of Taurus to Ukraine in the coalition's proposal.

Norbert Rettgen (CDU), chairman of the Bundestag's foreign policy committee, called for a clear statement on the supply of Taurus cruise missiles by Germany in the coalition factions' proposal for long-range weapons systems for Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to tagesschau.

Details

According to ntv, the coalition factions want to jointly call on the federal government in the Bundestag to supply Ukraine with more weapons - "systems that reach far beyond the Russian front line.

It is noted that the draft of the joint coalition proposal does not mention Taurus, the delivery of which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has so far resisted, by name. The document of the group's leaders, which is available to Stern, refers to "the supply of additional long-range weapons systems and ammunition." As noted, the Bundestag factions are meeting today.

According to Röttgen, his party is not aware of the request yet. But if it clearly states that the Taurus cruise missiles are to be delivered, "I am in favor of accepting it. But if it confuses the wording of the coalition so that they can find their inner peace, then it is not a problem for us," Röttgen told RTL/ntv.

According to Stern, the proposal of the SPD, the Greens and the FDP will be put to a vote in the German parliament this week.

For reference

Olaf Scholz's government was formed by a "traffic light" coalition of Scholz's Social Democratic Party of Germany with the Union 90/Greens and the Free Democratic Party.\

German Defense Minister has not heard of UK's idea to replace Taurus with Storm Shadow missiles - BILD25.01.24, 22:10 • 32808 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
united-states-senate-committee-on-foreign-relationsUnited States Senate Committee on Foreign Relations
bundestagBundestag
social-democratic-party-of-germanySocial Democratic Party of Germany
germanyGermany
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
ukraineUkraine
dmytro-kulebaDmytro Kuleba

Contact us about advertising