SBI is conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in connection with the case of ex-judge Tandyra

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16595 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107083 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168815 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106375 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342936 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173450 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144791 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124827 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160063 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38120 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85651 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23732 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20597 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 148 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16595 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85686 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107083 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20619 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23751 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38141 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47206 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135793 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

SBI is conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in connection with the case of ex-judge Tandyra

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38359 views

SBI employees are conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, who may have given false testimony in favor of ex-judge Tandyra, the perpetrator of the fatal accident at the checkpoint.

SBI is conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in connection with the case of ex-judge Tandyra

The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, the SBI reported on Friday, UNN writes.

SBI employees are conducting searches at the place of residence of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine as part of an investigation into possible deception of the court. The searches are conducted in order to find evidence that may indicate intentional false testimony in favor of the former judge of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv region

- the SBI reported.

As the SBI indicated, it was established that the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Ukraine is on friendly terms with the ex-judge.

"According to preliminary data, the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Ukraine, during questioning as a witness in criminal proceedings on suspicion of an ex-judge in committing a fatal traffic accident, could have given deliberately false testimony, combined with the artificial creation of defense evidence," the SBI reported.

The day before, SBI employees, as noted, also conducted searches at the workplace of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misleading the court or other authorized body). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 5 years.

Addition

The SBI indicated that the indictment against the former head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv region, who, while intoxicated, hit a National Guard serviceman at a checkpoint, was transferred to court. As a result of the accident, a 23-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine died.

In the case of the death of a 23-year-old National Guardsman in a road accident at a checkpoint, the accused is Oleksiy Tandyr.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
National Guard of Ukraine
