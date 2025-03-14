SBI is conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine in connection with the case of ex-judge Tandyra
Kyiv • UNN
SBI employees are conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, who may have given false testimony in favor of ex-judge Tandyra, the perpetrator of the fatal accident at the checkpoint.
The State Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine, the SBI reported on Friday, UNN writes.
SBI employees are conducting searches at the place of residence of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine as part of an investigation into possible deception of the court. The searches are conducted in order to find evidence that may indicate intentional false testimony in favor of the former judge of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv region
As the SBI indicated, it was established that the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Ukraine is on friendly terms with the ex-judge.
"According to preliminary data, the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Ukraine, during questioning as a witness in criminal proceedings on suspicion of an ex-judge in committing a fatal traffic accident, could have given deliberately false testimony, combined with the artificial creation of defense evidence," the SBI reported.
The day before, SBI employees, as noted, also conducted searches at the workplace of the Deputy Head of the High Qualification Commission of Ukraine.
The pre-trial investigation is carried out on the grounds of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Art. 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (misleading the court or other authorized body). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 5 years.
Addition
The SBI indicated that the indictment against the former head of the Makariv District Court of Kyiv region, who, while intoxicated, hit a National Guard serviceman at a checkpoint, was transferred to court. As a result of the accident, a 23-year-old serviceman of the National Guard of Ukraine died.
In the case of the death of a 23-year-old National Guardsman in a road accident at a checkpoint, the accused is Oleksiy Tandyr.