Officially: The EU has extended sanctions against Russia for another six months, but has not renewed 4 people on the list
The EU Council has extended individual sanctions against Russia. 3 deceased persons have been removed from the list and 4 persons have not been renewed, but the EU is ready to increase pressure on Russia.
The EU's individual sanctions against Russia have been extended for another six months, the list has not been updated with 4 people and 3 deceased have been removed from it, while the bloc indicated its readiness to increase pressure on Russia, the EU Council said on Friday, UNN reports.
The Council decided today to prolong the restrictive measures targeting those responsible for undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine for another six months, until 15 September 2025
The existing restrictive measures, as indicated, provide for restrictions on the movement of individuals, the freezing of assets and a ban on making funds or other economic resources available to listed individuals and legal entities.
The sanctions, as indicated, "will continue to apply to almost 2,400 individuals and legal entities that are targeted in response to Russia's ongoing unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine".
In the context of the sanctions' review, the Council also decided not to renew the listings of 4 individuals and to remove 3 deceased persons from the list
After February 24, 2022, in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, the EU, as indicated, significantly expanded sanctions against Russia in order to significantly weaken Russia's economic base, deprive it of critical technologies and markets, and significantly limit its ability to wage war.
"The European Council reaffirmed its support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, and stressed the principle that no initiative on Ukraine can be carried out without Ukraine. To this end, the EU and its Member States will continue their intensive global efforts and engage in discussions that affect Europe's security," the statement said.
The European Union remains ready to step up pressure on Russia, including by adopting further sanctions
