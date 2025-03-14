The EU removes a number of Russians from its sanctions list after pressure from Hungary and Slovakia, securing an agreement to extend sanctions - media
Kyiv • UNN
The EU will lift sanctions against Kantor, Degtyarev and Ismailova after Hungary blocked the extension of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The compromise allowed to maintain sanctions against more than 2,400 Russians.
The European Union has decided to remove a number of Russians from its sanctions list after pressure from Hungary and Slovakia, securing an agreement to extend the sanctions. This is reported by Radio Liberty, writes UNN.
Details
The publication notes that this step was the result of several days of blocking in Brussels, when Hungary, supported by Slovakia, threatened to block the extension of EU sanctions against more than 2,400 Russian companies and individuals imposed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine three years ago.
The sanctions list includes figures such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, as well as several oligarchs and businessmen accused of financing or benefiting from the Kremlin's war.
According to EU diplomats, Hungary has become more confident in its pressure to remove some individuals from the list, as the US is currently in direct negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine and is even considering easing sanctions as a sign of peace agreements.
Addition
On March 14, the European Union agreed to extend sanctions against Russia for another six months, until September 15, 2025, despite Hungary's veto. Kantor, Ismailova, Degtyarev and Rashevsky were excluded from the sanctions list.
