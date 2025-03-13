Hungary threatens to block EU sanctions against Russians unless Fridman is removed from list - FT

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17184 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108178 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169514 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106785 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343292 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173602 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144887 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196137 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124872 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108158 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
69%
"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38587 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86227 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24126 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12017 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20998 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17184 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86262 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 108178 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169514 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160347 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21021 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24147 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38607 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47308 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135872 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Hungary threatens to block EU sanctions against Russians unless Fridman is removed from list - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 109018 views

Hungary threatens to block the extension of EU sanctions against 2,000 Russians, demanding the exclusion of oligarch Fridman. Restrictions expire on Saturday unless all EU countries agree to an extension.

Hungary threatens to block EU sanctions against Russians unless Fridman is removed from list - FT

Hungary has threatened to block the EU from extending sanctions against about 2,000 Russians unless oligarch Mikhail Fridman is removed from the list, the Financial Times reports, UNN writes.

Details

Travel restrictions and asset freeze orders imposed on politicians and businessmen believed to have supported or facilitated Russia's war against Ukraine will expire on Saturday unless all 27 EU countries agree to extend them for another six months.

The Hungarian ambassador to the EU, it is stated, "demanded that Fridman, who made his fortune in Russia before moving to London ten years ago, be removed from the list as the price for Budapest to allow all other sanctions to be extended," according to four officials briefed on the discussions.

EU ambassadors are meeting in Brussels on Thursday after several days of negotiations that failed to reach a compromise. Kyiv's staunchest allies in the Baltic region oppose any easing of EU restrictions against Moscow, especially before any US-brokered ceasefire talks are concluded.

According to three officials, Luxembourg supports efforts to exclude Fridman from the list.

Russian oligarchs Friedman and Aven sell shares in Alfa-Bank to get rid of sanctions - FT06.02.25, 14:58 • 42432 views

Last year, Fridman filed a lawsuit against Luxembourg, where his stake in London-based investment company LetterOne is located, seeking $15.8 billion in damages related to the sanctions.

Fridman declined to comment.

Hungary reportedly initially requested the removal of eight names from the list, including other Russian billionaires such as Alisher Usmanov and Fridman's longtime partner Petr Aven. But Budapest dropped some of those demands, three officials said, insisting on Fridman's exclusion.

In April 2024, Fridman and Aven won a case in the EU court, which found that the EU was wrong to add them to the list in 2022. The court said it did not provide sufficient evidence of their close ties to Putin. The oligarchs' victory was the biggest blow to the EU's sanctions regime against Russia since the invasion.

EU court lifts sanctions against Russian oligarchs Aven and Friedman10.04.24, 11:38 • 23139 views

But they remain subject to a second EU sanctions decision in 2023 due to their business presence in Russia. Latvia has appealed the first ruling in favor of the oligarchs, while Fridman and Aven are challenging the second ruling.

In addition, EU measures targeting the Russian economy, including the freezing of nearly €200 billion in sovereign assets, are due to be extended in July.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Financial Times
European Union
Brussels
United States
Hungary
London
