Russian oligarchs Friedman and Aven sell shares in Alfa-Bank to get rid of sanctions - FT

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Russian oligarchs Friedman and Aven sell shares in Alfa-Bank to get rid of sanctions - FT

Russian oligarchs Friedman and Aven sell shares in Alfa-Bank to get rid of sanctions - FT

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42003 views

Russian billionaires Friedman and Aven sold their stakes in Alfa-Bank to their partner Kosogov for 240 billion rubles. The sale of assets was made in order to challenge EU sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

Billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Peter Aven, who are under EU sanctions, have sold their stakes in Alfa-Bank and Alfa Insurance to their longtime partner Andrey Kosogov. This is reported by the Financial Times, UNN reports.

Sanctioned billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven have sold their stakes in Russia's largest private bank and its insurance unit in an effort to get the EU restrictions lifted.

According to the Financial Times, Friedman and Aven last year finalized a deal that was made in 2023, transferring Alfa-Bank and Alfa Insurance to their longtime partner Andrei Kosogov. The deal is estimated to be worth about 240 billion rubles (about $2.5 billion). Both oligarchs owned 45% of the bank and 42% of the insurance company.

Kosogov, who was not sanctioned, previously had a smaller stake in Friedman and Aven's business empire. However, after buying out their assets, he became the largest shareholder in Alfa-Bank and the investment conglomerate LetterOne.

Ukraine is ready to sell part of Ukrnafta and Sense Bank - Sviridenko24.01.25, 14:41 • 30694 views

Friedman and Aven hope that the sale of assets, which was accelerated by the Russian government's interference in the ownership of "economically significant" companies, will help them challenge EU sanctions imposed in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In 2023, the EU General Court partially lifted the sanctions against them, stating that there was insufficient evidence of their influence on the war. This was one of the biggest blows to the EU sanctions regime against Russia.

Nevertheless, the restrictions remain in place on another basis - their status as "key businessmen involved in an economic sector that generates significant revenue for the Kremlin." Friedman and Aven are appealing this decision, and if the court upholds their position, the EU may either lift the sanctions or find another justification for their continuation.

The UK and EU sanctions also forced Friedman, Aven, and their former partners Herman Khan and Alexei Kuzmichev to cede control of LetterOne and leave the company's board of directors.

Kosogov, who previously ran Alfa's investment arm, strengthened his position back in 2022 when he bought out Khan and Kuzmichev's stakes in Alfa-Bank and LetterOne. At the same time, they loaned him $7 billion in funds for this deal and agreed on a 10-year buyback option.

Friedman's ABHH Holding Files a Lawsuit Against Ukraine and Demands USD 1 Billion06.01.24, 02:45 • 46959 views

Kosogov subsequently acquired Friedman and Aven's stakes in Alfa-Bank through a Cypriot holding company, using a loan from state-owned Gazprombank. However, the process was delayed due to the need to obtain a permit from the Cypriot regulator, which drew criticism from the bank's parent company in Luxembourg.

In response, Russia passed a law allowing the state to change the jurisdiction of "economically significant" companies. In March 2023, the Russian government added Alfa-Bank, Alfa Insurance and the X5 retail group founded by Friedman to this list. Two months later, a Russian court transferred ownership of the bank and insurance company to Friedman and Aven or their buyers, effectively depriving the Luxembourg-based parent company of control over these assets.

Strengthening sanctions and supporting the population and business: the Zelenskyy's Office revealed the details of the NSDC meeting05.02.25, 12:00 • 25909 views

Although Cyprus had approved the deal in July, the Russian authorities' decision made it moot, as Friedman and Aven no longer needed EU approval to transfer their assets.

Experts note that this process ties the owners of the companies even more closely to the Kremlin regime, allowing them to pay dividends and protecting them from asset seizures under sanctions.

Friedman and Aven declined to comment. Kosogov also did not answer journalists' questions.

Recall 

In 2023, the United States imposed new sanctions against four Russian billionaires, including  Peter Aven and Mikhail Fridman.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine put Friedman on the wanted list .

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyNews of the World
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine

