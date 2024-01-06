Friedman's ABHH Holding Files a Lawsuit Against Ukraine and Demands USD 1 Billion

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 61795 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 107866 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 136833 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 135371 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175054 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171171 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 280921 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178164 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167155 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148810 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 102990 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 102733 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 104730 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 73017 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 46401 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 61594 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 280896 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 248832 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233959 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259321 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 33071 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 136796 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105949 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105957 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122117 views
Friedman's ABHH Holding Files a Lawsuit Against Ukraine and Demands USD 1 Billion

Friedman's ABHH Holding Files a Lawsuit Against Ukraine and Demands USD 1 Billion

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 46961 views

ABHH Holding filed a lawsuit against Ukraine at the ICSID for more than $1 billion, accusing Ukraine of illegally expropriating Sens Bank.

ABH Holdings S.A. (ABHH) has filed a lawsuit against Ukraine and demands full compensation for the "illegal expropriation" of Sens Bank (formerly Alfa-Bank) by the Ukrainian authorities through "forced nationalization". This is stated in a press release published on the website of ABH Holdings S.A., UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the lawsuit was filed with the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), the world's leading investor-state dispute settlement body under the auspices of the World Bank in Washington, DC (USA).

The claimed amount is over one billion US dollars. The legal basis for the claim is the Treaty between the Belgian-Luxembourg Economic Union and the Government of Ukraine on Mutual Promotion and Protection of Investments

the statement said.

The ABHH noted that the request for arbitration detailed a series of "arbitrary, disproportionate, unjustified and discriminatory steps by Ukraine that led to the expropriation" of the bank through forced nationalization.

By combining the methods of corporate raiding and military speculation, the Ukrainian authorities have illegally seized a bank from its rightful owners, beneficiaries and shareholders, including UniCredit Bank and The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research. ABHH realizes that Ukraine, with no real hope of legitimately winning this arbitration, is engaged in a behind-the-scenes campaign of accusations of various fictitious violations by ABHH shareholders. This is based on the types of groundless and illegal criminal charges that have traditionally been part of the corporate raiding models of the former Soviet states

the statement said.

Context

ABH Holdings S.A. is a private investment holding company (operating mainly through Alfa-Bank, Russia) headquartered in Luxembourg, with investments in banking groups in Ukraine, the CIS and Europe. It is owned by a group of businessmen, including Russian oligarch Mikhail Fridman, who is under sanctions.

SBU puts Russian oligarch Friedman on the wanted list20.12.23, 19:52 • 28437 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy

