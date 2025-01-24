Ukraine is ready to sell part of Ukrnafta and Sense Bank - Sviridenko

The government is ready to privatize Sense Bank, is considering the sale of part of Ukrnafta and transferring the Chornomorsk port to a public-private partnership concession.

This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko in an interview with Forbes Ukraine , UNN reports.

We are ready to privatize Sense Bank and consider selling Ukrnafta's stake, which is in dire need of modernization - Svyrydenko said.

She added that the privatization of Ukrnafta is currently under discussion.

The minister said that the government is considering transferring the Chornomorsk port to a concession as part of a public-private partnership.

We see interest from both the domestic market and international investors. Where the private sector can effectively restore and modernize unprofitable companies, the market should work - emphasized Svyrydenko.

Back in 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to nationalize Sense Bank (formerly Alfa Bank), owned by Russian oligarchs under sanctions - Mikhail Fridman, Petro Aven and Andrey Kosogov.