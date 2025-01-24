ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100855 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 102042 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 110024 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112702 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134159 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104298 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137211 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103831 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113477 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

Actual
Ukraine is ready to sell part of Ukrnafta and Sense Bank - Sviridenko

Ukraine is ready to sell part of Ukrnafta and Sense Bank - Sviridenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30697 views

The Cabinet of Ministers is ready to privatize Sense Bank and is considering the sale of part of Ukrnafta. It is also planning to transfer the Chornomorsk port to a concession as part of a public-private partnership.

The government is ready to privatize Sense Bank, is considering the sale of part of Ukrnafta and transferring the Chornomorsk port to a public-private partnership concession.

This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko in an interview with Forbes Ukraine , UNN reports.

We are ready to privatize Sense Bank and consider selling Ukrnafta's stake, which is in dire need of modernization

She added that the privatization of Ukrnafta is currently under discussion.

The minister said that the government is considering transferring the Chornomorsk port to a concession as part of a public-private partnership.

We see interest from both the domestic market and international investors. Where the private sector can effectively restore and modernize unprofitable companies, the market should work

Recall 

Back in 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to nationalize Sense Bank (formerly Alfa Bank), owned by Russian oligarchs under sanctions - Mikhail Fridman, Petro Aven and Andrey Kosogov.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
yuliia-svyrydenkoYulia Sviridenko
ukraineUkraine

