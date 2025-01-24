Ukraine is ready to sell part of Ukrnafta and Sense Bank - Sviridenko
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers is ready to privatize Sense Bank and is considering the sale of part of Ukrnafta. It is also planning to transfer the Chornomorsk port to a concession as part of a public-private partnership.
This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko in an interview with Forbes Ukraine , UNN reports.
We are ready to privatize Sense Bank and consider selling Ukrnafta's stake, which is in dire need of modernization
She added that the privatization of Ukrnafta is currently under discussion.
The minister said that the government is considering transferring the Chornomorsk port to a concession as part of a public-private partnership.
We see interest from both the domestic market and international investors. Where the private sector can effectively restore and modernize unprofitable companies, the market should work
Recall
Back in 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to nationalize Sense Bank (formerly Alfa Bank), owned by Russian oligarchs under sanctions - Mikhail Fridman, Petro Aven and Andrey Kosogov.