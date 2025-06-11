The National Guard has cancelled the tender for the procurement of equipment for dispersing protests.
Kyiv • UNN
The National Guard of Ukraine has canceled a tender for the procurement of special equipment for ensuring public safety. The procurement procedure has been suspended, and formal steps are underway for its complete cancellation.
The National Guard of Ukraine has decided to cancel the procurement procedure for equipment that was planned to be used to ensure public safety and disperse mass protests. This was reported by UNN with reference to the NGU in Telegram.
The National Guard will not purchase equipment intended for maintaining law and order. The tender procedure has been stopped,
The National Guard also emphasized that formal steps are currently underway to completely cancel this procurement.
The "Our Money" project, citing data in the "Prozorro" system, reported today that military unit 2276 of the National Guard of Ukraine (Sumy region) conducted a series of procurements of equipment for dispersing demonstrators for a total amount of UAH 54.17 million from February to June of this year.
Riots broke out at a conscription point for mobilized persons in Kyiv: the TCC and JV commented on the situation05.06.25, 13:23 • 3438 views