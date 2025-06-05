$41.480.16
NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%
11:02 AM • 3526 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
08:39 AM • 32892 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

08:35 AM • 31861 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

06:46 AM • 30424 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 56637 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

June 4, 04:52 PM • 91107 views

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

June 4, 04:37 PM • 60487 views

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

June 4, 02:27 PM • 57751 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
June 4, 02:12 PM • 51001 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

June 4, 01:08 PM • 32328 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Riots broke out at a conscription point for mobilized persons in Kyiv: the TCC and JV commented on the situation

Kyiv

 1836 views

Riots broke out at a gathering point for mobilized persons in Kyiv. Law enforcement officers arrived to stabilize the situation, and citizens were sent to training centers.

Riots broke out at a conscription point for mobilized persons in Kyiv: the TCC and JV commented on the situation

Riots broke out in Kyiv near one of the assembly points for those mobilized, as a result of which law enforcement officers arrived at the scene to stabilize the situation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

 Details

For the attention of the public and media representatives! A video and information are being spread on the network about the situation at the assembly point in the city of Kyiv. In order to prevent the spread of distorted information, we inform you that riots broke out during the preparation of teams for sending citizens called up for mobilization to training centers

- said the TCC.

The TCC also reported that law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to stabilize the situation in order to ensure order and prevent the escalation of conflicts that could turn into lawlessness.

In the future, citizens called up for mobilization were sent to training centers in accordance with the distribution of teams

- says the message.

The military also reminded that hotlines are available for citizens to address problematic issues: 

  • Land Forces Command - 0800301937;
    • Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center - 0660337817

      We urge citizens to be impartial, check the information for accuracy and refrain from spreading unverified, distorted and manipulative messages

      - called on the TCC. 

      Addition

      A Kyiv athlete has been charged for attacking a National Guard serviceman at a checkpoint during curfew. The incident occurred because of a drunk driver.

      The Land Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is starting to publicly report on the work of the TCC. In May, 89% of incidents turned out to be fake, and 11% resulted in suspensions and dismissals.

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      Pavlo Zinchenko

      SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
      National Guard of Ukraine
      Ukrainian Ground Forces
      Kyiv
