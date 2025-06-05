Riots broke out at a conscription point for mobilized persons in Kyiv: the TCC and JV commented on the situation

Riots broke out in Kyiv near one of the assembly points for those mobilized, as a result of which law enforcement officers arrived at the scene to stabilize the situation. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center.

Details

For the attention of the public and media representatives! A video and information are being spread on the network about the situation at the assembly point in the city of Kyiv. In order to prevent the spread of distorted information, we inform you that riots broke out during the preparation of teams for sending citizens called up for mobilization to training centers - said the TCC.

The TCC also reported that law enforcement agencies arrived at the scene to stabilize the situation in order to ensure order and prevent the escalation of conflicts that could turn into lawlessness.

In the future, citizens called up for mobilization were sent to training centers in accordance with the distribution of teams - says the message.

The military also reminded that hotlines are available for citizens to address problematic issues:

Land Forces Command - 0800301937;

Kyiv City Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center - 0660337817

We urge citizens to be impartial, check the information for accuracy and refrain from spreading unverified, distorted and manipulative messages - called on the TCC.

