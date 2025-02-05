Strengthening sanctions and supporting the population and business: the Zelenskyy's Office revealed the details of the NSDC meeting

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting to discuss programs to support the population and businesses, strengthen financial stability, and tighten sanctions, the President's Office reported on February 5, writes UNN.

The Head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, and the Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Phillip Pronin, reported on financial cleanliness in the country. In particular, about the suspension of shadow financial schemes used by oligarchs, officials, and deputies to conceal funds.

Important reports on financial cleanliness in the country. Recently, there have been changes in the leadership of the tax service and financial monitoring, and there are already first results. Results on shadow financial schemes that have finally been stopped. And this concerns both oligarchs, and officials, and deputies, and those who use various funds to actually conceal funds. Billions of hryvnias. The relevant materials are with the law enforcement agencies. Investigations must be objective - regardless of who violates the law. Decisions on sanctions were also made at the NSDC. The lists will be available soon. There will be several tough packages. - emphasized the President.

Also among the priority issues, as indicated, is support for citizens and Ukrainian businesses.

In particular, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the implementation of state programs to support the population and business representatives.

We are working to increase all effective support formats. And this will be - I have given the relevant instructions to the government. It is important: we are already ready for spring with pension indexation, this will be from March 1 - said the President.

Particular attention during the meeting, as reported, was paid to financial stability and discipline. Zelenskyy instructed to "regulate the imbalance of imports and exports".

It is necessary to create significantly more opportunities for production in Ukraine, to support all forms of economic activity in Ukraine. Just as we are already bringing in foreign investment in the production of weapons, government officials must also work on other industries - emphasized the Head of State.

There was also talk of attracting partners, particularly from Europe, to create safe conditions for economic activity - humanitarian demining, demining of agricultural lands, and air defense protection of Ukrainian cities.

