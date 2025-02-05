Strengthening sanctions and supporting the population and business: the Zelenskyy's Office revealed the details of the NSDC meeting

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 55899 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 101140 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 104661 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 121816 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 101897 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 128400 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103473 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113275 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116893 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 161631 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 105451 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 101761 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 83159 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110599 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104989 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 121817 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 128402 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 161632 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 151822 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 183979 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 104989 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 110599 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138104 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 139866 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 167675 views
Strengthening sanctions and supporting the population and business: the Zelenskyy's Office revealed the details of the NSDC meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25908 views

At the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, programs to support the population and businesses were considered, and new sanctions packages were approved. Zelenskyy announced the indexation of pensions from March 1 and the fight against shadow schemes.

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, held a meeting to discuss programs to support the population and businesses, strengthen financial stability, and tighten sanctions, the President's Office reported on February 5, writes UNN.

Details

The Head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, and the Head of the State Financial Monitoring Service, Phillip Pronin, reported on financial cleanliness in the country. In particular, about the suspension of shadow financial schemes used by oligarchs, officials, and deputies to conceal funds.

Important reports on financial cleanliness in the country. Recently, there have been changes in the leadership of the tax service and financial monitoring, and there are already first results. Results on shadow financial schemes that have finally been stopped. And this concerns both oligarchs, and officials, and deputies, and those who use various funds to actually conceal funds. Billions of hryvnias. The relevant materials are with the law enforcement agencies. Investigations must be objective - regardless of who violates the law. Decisions on sanctions were also made at the NSDC. The lists will be available soon. There will be several tough packages. 

- emphasized the President.

Also among the priority issues, as indicated, is support for citizens and Ukrainian businesses.

In particular, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko reported on the implementation of state programs to support the population and business representatives.

We are working to increase all effective support formats. And this will be - I have given the relevant instructions to the government. It is important: we are already ready for spring with pension indexation, this will be from March 1

- said the President.

Particular attention during the meeting, as reported, was paid to financial stability and discipline. Zelenskyy instructed to "regulate the imbalance of imports and exports".

It is necessary to create significantly more opportunities for production in Ukraine, to support all forms of economic activity in Ukraine. Just as we are already bringing in foreign investment in the production of weapons, government officials must also work on other industries

- emphasized the Head of State.

There was also talk of attracting partners, particularly from Europe, to create safe conditions for economic activity - humanitarian demining, demining of agricultural lands, and air defense protection of Ukrainian cities.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
national-security-and-defense-council-of-ukraineNational Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

