Change of leadership of the State Tax Service: The President told whether it gave results

In his evening address, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told what results were achieved after the change of leadership of the State Tax Service and the State Financial Monitoring Service, UNN reports.

The Head of State emphasized that the shadow schemes of oligarchs and officials had been stopped, and the results of this work would become the basis for law enforcement investigations.

"The heads of the tax service and financial monitoring have recently been replaced, and there are already first results. The results of shadow financial schemes that have finally been stopped. And this applies to oligarchs, officials, MPs, and those who used or are using various funds to actually hide money. Billions of hryvnias. Law enforcement agencies have the relevant materials. They already do. Investigations should be objective, regardless of who breaks the law," the Head of State said, speaking about today's reports at the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council, which concerned the financial purity of the country.

Zelenskyy also said that the National Security and Defense Council had also made a decision on sanctions. "The lists are coming soon. There will be several tough packages," he said.

On December 31, 2024, Ruslan Kravchenko, who had previously served as the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, was appointed head of the State Tax Service. Prior to this position, he worked in the Prosecutor's Office.

This appointment was criticized by some. At the same time, at the end of January, Kravchenko reportedthat the general fund of the state budget received UAH 76.1 billion in payments controlled by the State Tax Service over the month, i.e., the revenue targets for January were fulfilled by 114.8% (overfulfillment amounted to UAH 9.8 billion).

"Changes will continue, even if someone doesn't like it. I would advise all critics to find a more interesting hobby than predicting my failures," Kravchenko said at the time.

Prior to that, the new head of the STS made a number of dismissals in the service, in particular, they concerned the heads of a number of departments in the central office and regional offices. The officials who lost their positions are associated with the so-called "Monaco group" - politicians and security officials who actively influenced the STS and, in particular, supervised excise taxes, blocked tax invoices and classified companies as risky.

